Can Sooners add much-needed zip to starts from opening kickoff?

FORT WORTH, Texas — Slow starts have become an issue for Oklahoma’s offense.

The Sooners have immediately trailed in the past three games. While they were able to overcome the slumberous beginnings against Kent State and Nebraska with victories of 30-plus points, a two-touchdown deficit against Kansas State last week was too much to overcome.

No. 18 OU (3-1 overall, 0-1 in Big 12) cannot allow a high-powered TCU team to get a large jump in Saturday’s 11 a.m. contest in Fort Worth.

What’s the common thread with the early issue?

“There's 11 moving pieces and we've all got to click, so you know it's just here and there and one piece to the puzzle's not clicking,” Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel said. “We've got to make sure we're all working together and making sure it is clicking because when it does, we're, like I said, a block away from a big chunk play or potentially a touchdown, so just making that a point of emphasis and making sure we do move the chains … to create rhythm and continue moving at a fast pace and moving the chains.”

With exception to the season-opening win against UTEP, Oklahoma hasn’t found success in its initial series.

The Sooners have managed just 29 yards on 13 snaps in opening drives against Kent State (three plays, 2 yards), Nebraska (5-12) and Kansas State (5-15).

In all three of those games, Oklahoma’s opponent has scored first.

“I think it's all mentality. It's all approach,” Gabriel said. “I think a big thing is just moving the chains, you know that first series. Make sure the drive continues to last. I think when you move the chains you create rhythm, create momentum to continue on and let big plays continue to happen.”

The first-possession scripts in the past three games have included Gabriel going 1-for-4 passing with an 11-yard completion to Eric Gray. He’s also been sacked twice.

Positive yardage has come from Gray’s seven rushes for 24 yards.

In the 45-13 blowout victory over UTEP, OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby wasn’t pleased with being forced to punt even once.

Scripting the game’s beginning plays may be his next challenge.

There has to be improvement on first down and, like Gabriel said, it’s important to not start behind the chains.

“There's just got to be a heightened sense of urgency with everybody involved, starting with me, about starting faster,” Lebby said. “You know we've got to do a better job there. You find yourself in a third-and-6 or a third-and-7 situation in the first drive and don't convert. Third-and-6 on the second drive, don't convert.

“And you go back to Nebraska and don't convert on that first one and then obviously Kent State struggled early. So we've got to start faster, that's the reality of it, and get going and play complementary football. And that'll be stressed for sure this week.”