NORMAN — Whether pounding the rock or unleashing the air raid, Oklahoma’s offense won in different ways during nonconference play.

The passing attack led to victory against Tulsa, as quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Jackson Arnold bombarded the Golden Hurricane for 476 yards and six touchdowns in the 66-17 rout.

Conversely, the ineffectiveness of the Sooners’ ground game, which mustered a season-low 119 rushing yards, was concerning.

Against Arkansas State, OU displayed explosiveness on both fronts (422 passing yards, 220 rushing yards), while against an SMU defense that took away the deep ball (176 passing yards) the Sooners had to run hard (189 rushing yards) to win.

Now Oklahoma faces a road test at Cincinnati to open its final run through the Big 12, which it hopes will set the tone for its SEC entry next year. With three variants in approach through three weeks, some might wonder if OU lacks an offensive identity.

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said he believes establishing that identity is important, but it can change week to week. Perhaps some of the contrasts in passing and rushing production are best explained as adjustments to the opposing defense.

“I think the biggest thing is what you’re getting on the other side of the football,” Lebby said. “If you have the ability to pitch and catch and throw it all over the yard because that’s what you are being presented, then do that. If the box is incredibly light and you have the chance to go run the football 74 times, go do that. Putting guys in the position of success is our job.”

Then again, Lebby admitted OU needs more rushing production moving forward. Some of the issues against Tulsa stemmed from ball carriers taking bad entry angles or failing to win one-on-ones in space, Lebby said.

The TU matchup proved experimental, as Jovantae Barnes led the way with 13 carries for 68 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and a touchdown after taking a backseat to Tawee Walker and Marcus Major against SMU.

Walker and Major, the co-starters on the Sooners’ season opening depth chart, didn’t receive a carry against Tulsa.

Lebby also involved Gavin Sawchuk, who missed the season opener after an undisclosed injury in fall camp and only garnered one touch against SMU.

The redshirt freshman, who flashed explosiveness in the Cheez-It Bowl last December, scored in the fourth quarter against the Hurricane but was held to 2.8 yards per carry on nine attempts. How can he be more efficient?

“I think just playing himself back into shape,” Lebby said. “This is a guy who hadn't done much since Aug. 2. He practiced a little bit the week before. He had a good week of practice, but then you get into those live situations and of course they're a little bit different. Just get him reps, that was invaluable, just getting him back going. I'm looking forward to him getting back to himself.”

Lebby said with all four backs healthy and primed, he’ll continue riding the “hot hand” when applicable.

Offensive line improvements will also be key as the Sooners search for a rushing rhythm.

Right now, the left guard position is in flux. Savion Byrd was benched for Troy Everett against SMU, then left the Tulsa game injured. Everett and freshman Cayden Green rotated in to replace him. Jacob Sexton also made his season debut at left tackle and could push for more playing time.

“We're going to continue to roll some guys up front,” Lebby said. “We've got guys that deserve to play and those guys have played and they'll continue to.”

Shuffling linemen can affect chemistry but Lebby said he hasn’t seen a drop off in performance yet. Good communication in practice and games should curtail any concerns, he believes.

Cincinnati’s Dontay Corleone — a 6-foot-2, 318-pound defensive tackle — and the rest of the Bearcats’ front should provide a good challenge for Oklahoma’s offensive line on Saturday.

“We've got to continue to get better, obviously, as we move forward,” Lebby said. “The unit that we're facing this week is going to be the best unit we've played up to this point.

"The run game, we need more production from that standpoint. And we also need to create some explosives at times in the run game, so we'll look forward to that being a part of who we are as we're moving forward as well.”

The Sooners' passing game has all the momentum after three receivers went over 100 yards for the second time in program history against TU.

Now’s the time for Oklahoma to get its ground game going, too, and clearly establish a balanced identity.

“Hopefully, when people watch us, they see us playing really fast and being fearless and having great physicality about the unit,” Lebby said. “That’s who we want to be.

"We want to be an offense that’s on the attack, that has great balance and is going to take what the defense gives us. That, to us, is who we want to be every single Saturday.”