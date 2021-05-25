Can Oklahoma end NCAA Tournament bubble talk with a strong Big 12 Tournament showing?

Oklahoma’s hopes for making an NCAA Tournament appearance could hinge on what happens at the Big 12 Tournament this week.
OU coach Skip Johnson doesn’t think the postseason conversation should be that difficult. The league’s strength should be the biggest ally for the Sooners.
“Would it be a slap in our conference’s face if the top five teams in the conference don’t get in when you have three teams that are hosting? It would be a slap in our conference’s face,” Johnson said during a Tuesday Zoom call with reporters.
“We’re 27-26 and our RPI might be, I don’t know, 60- or 50-something,” Johnson later added. “I don’t think that matters as much as the body of work of what we’ve done … we’re going to try to win the baseball games. You think the NCAA was set up to go ‘You know what? You better win tonight or you are getting thrown out.’ I don’t think the NCAA is about that. I think the NCAA is about fairness and equality.”
The fifth-seeded Sooners will open the Big 12 Tournament with a Bedlam matchup against No. 4 Oklahoma State on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Oklahoma City’s Bricktown Ballpark.
The winner will face the survivor of a game against top-seeded Texas and either No. 8 West Virginia or No. 9 Kansas on Thursday. The loser will play an in elimination contest.
Texas, No. 2 TCU and No. 3 Texas Tech have been selected as likely hosts for NCAA Regionals. The three schools are locks to the NCAA Tournament’s 64-team field. OSU is projected to be an at-large team, according to D1Baseball.com.
Johnson reiterated the conference’s strength and the lack of respect if only four schools advanced to the NCAA before adding, “If we can win two or three games, yeah we know that we’re in then. There’s no doubt about that, I would think.
“But going into that deal, the only thing you can control is what you can control. You don’t want those guys to have the weight of the world on their shoulders. You just want them to still play free baseball and have fun and get after it. We’re going to do everything we can to win the game, I can promise you that.”
Wednesday marks the sixth time that the Sooners and Cowboys meet on the diamond this season. While Oklahoma captured the Big 12 series, OSU took three of the five contests over the spring.
The familiarity can be a plus and a minus, OU’s Tyler Hardman said.
“That’s going to definitely play an impact into how people get pitched, who gets thrown more, the matchups they’re going to do,” Hardman said. “But they know us as we know them as well. I think it’s going to help out on both sides in different ways and I think it’s going to be a great game because we both know how to prepare.”
Pitcher Jason Ruffcorn said while there could be a sense of urgency, the Sooners cannot get too far ahead of themselves in Wednesday’s game against the Cowboys.
“The biggest thing for us if we can take this game and treat every game as one game, that will help us a lot,” Ruffcorn said. “It’s double-elimination and we were able to get that fifth seed. To get the first one would be huge for us as a confidence booster.”
“We know the opportunities right in front of us,” Hardman said. “It’s just going out, show up and do what we can.
“Whether people are saying we need to win a couple of games or win three out win the whole thing, our goal is to go to the tournament and win it.”