Can Oklahoma end NCAA Tournament bubble talk with a strong Big 12 Tournament showing?

Texas, No. 2 TCU and No. 3 Texas Tech have been selected as likely hosts for NCAA Regionals. The three schools are locks to the NCAA Tournament’s 64-team field. OSU is projected to be an at-large team, according to D1Baseball.com.

Johnson reiterated the conference’s strength and the lack of respect if only four schools advanced to the NCAA before adding, “If we can win two or three games, yeah we know that we’re in then. There’s no doubt about that, I would think.

“But going into that deal, the only thing you can control is what you can control. You don’t want those guys to have the weight of the world on their shoulders. You just want them to still play free baseball and have fun and get after it. We’re going to do everything we can to win the game, I can promise you that.”

Wednesday marks the sixth time that the Sooners and Cowboys meet on the diamond this season. While Oklahoma captured the Big 12 series, OSU took three of the five contests over the spring.

The familiarity can be a plus and a minus, OU’s Tyler Hardman said.