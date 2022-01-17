Can Oklahoma brothers Tanner and Jacob Groves repeat history against Kansas?

Tanner Groves was a proud big brother during last year’s NCAA Tournament first-round game against Kansas.
Eastern Washington may have fell 93-84 to the Jayhawks, but Tanner Groves (career-high 35 points) and Jacob Groves (personal-best 23) drew attention likely considered for the “One Shining Moment” video played at the tournament’s end.
Tanner Groves, last year’s Big Sky Conference player of the year, will lead Oklahoma against No. 7 KU in Tuesday’s 6 p.m. contest at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.
Life has moved on, but that NCAA game won’t soon be forgotten in the Groves household.
"It was incredible. It was just really fun to see. Growing up, playing against him and playing with him my whole life, it was pretty fun to see what he was capable of,” Tanner Groves said. “It kind of made both of us realize what each of us can do against some of the best teams in the country. We're capable of playing against some of the best teams, so why not us? It just gave us the spark and the urge to see what's out there.
“That's why we entered the (transfer) portal and how we ended up (at OU), and it's been great since then."
Ten months have passed since KU coach Bill Self told Tanner Groves “great game” in the handshake line after the player’s final game at EWU.
"(Against) OU we are going to get the chance to guard a guy who gave us 35 in the NCAA Tournament last year,” Self said during his postgame radio show last weekend. “So two hard games (this week on the road against Oklahoma and Kansas State), but winnable games if we go and play well. We’re gonna have to play very well.”
Jacob Groves was asked how much of a career-booster last year’s game against Kansas has been for him.
"That game was huge, honestly. It's one thing to have a game like that in conference play or whatever, but to do it against a blueblood like Kansas on the biggest stage is just a whole new level,” Jacob Groves said. “It made me realize that I really can play with anybody in the country and that our team can compete with anybody in the country.
“That was just really cool to see, especially just the confidence that I had in that game. Once I saw one shot go in, I knew the rest of them were going to fall. I'm trying to bring that back, work it in and just do my part this year. I'm trying to be a good role guy on our team, bring energy and bring that same confidence that I had there into the game here."
The Sooners (12-5, 2-3 Big 12) have lost back-to-back games for the first time this season after succumbing at Texas and TCU last week.
Oklahoma’s next four contests will be a stern test. After OU welcomes Kansas to Norman, it hosts No. 5 Baylor on Saturday. Next week is a road trip to West Virginia followed by a Big 12/SEC Challenge contest at No. 2 Auburn.
While OU coach Porter Moser lamented the quick turnarounds and lack of practice time, he did admit these will be opportunity contests for his program.
“That’s the positive of playing so quick. You get that taste out of your mouth. But there’s no easy challenges. Yeah, every night you’re going to have an opportunity to get a resume-builder. Every night you’re going to get a chance to get a quad-one win, almost,” Moser said. “Literally every road game is going to be a quad-one win. Most of the home games are quad-one wins.
So every single night… I use that analogy with our guys. I said this is going to be a 12-round heavyweight fight. You’re gonna get knocked down. You’re gonna lose a round. You’ve gotta bounce back up, come back up, answer the bell, man. You’ve gotta be ready. You’ve gotta be able to take a punch and then you’ve gotta be able to handle adversity and bounce back.”
Oklahoma will be without forward Ethan Chargois for the second consecutive game due to health and safety precautions.
Kansas (14-2, 3-1) is paced by reigning Big 12 player of the week Ochai Agbaji, who is averaging a league-best 20.6 points per game. Teammate Christian Braun is averaging 15.6 points.
OU has won three of the past four games played in Norman.