Can Oklahoma brothers Tanner and Jacob Groves repeat history against Kansas?

"(Against) OU we are going to get the chance to guard a guy who gave us 35 in the NCAA Tournament last year,” Self said during his postgame radio show last weekend. “So two hard games (this week on the road against Oklahoma and Kansas State), but winnable games if we go and play well. We’re gonna have to play very well.”

Jacob Groves was asked how much of a career-booster last year’s game against Kansas has been for him.

"That game was huge, honestly. It's one thing to have a game like that in conference play or whatever, but to do it against a blueblood like Kansas on the biggest stage is just a whole new level,” Jacob Groves said. “It made me realize that I really can play with anybody in the country and that our team can compete with anybody in the country.

“That was just really cool to see, especially just the confidence that I had in that game. Once I saw one shot go in, I knew the rest of them were going to fall. I'm trying to bring that back, work it in and just do my part this year. I'm trying to be a good role guy on our team, bring energy and bring that same confidence that I had there into the game here."