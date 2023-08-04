NORMAN — Among the most positive takeaways Oklahoma coach Brent Venables left the Sooners’ second fall practice with Friday afternoon?

“I saw some things — guys making some great plays on offense today,” Venables said. “Really encouraging where guys are in great position on defense and guys are just making plays, whether it's a quarterback, a receiver a tight end, it's a back. So really encouraged by that.”

Playmaking is one of the elements Venables and his staff have been on the lookout for in the early days of OU’s 2023 fall training schedule.

The Sooners returned to the practice fields outside Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in 100-plus degree heat for a second straight day Friday, the second of OU’s 24 training camp sessions. Venables and Co. will be back on the field Saturday ahead of Sunday’s off day before throwing on pads sometime in the first full week of fall camp with practice No. 4 set to take place Monday.

On Day 2, much of the playmaking belonged to the Sooners’ offense.

“Dillon (Gabriel) had some really nice plays,” Venables said. “(Wide receiver Jayden Gibson) made a nice play in the end zone…(Tight end Austin Stogner) had a great back shoulder. We were in great position and he just ripped it from ‘em.

"And I love that. I love to see guys make plays because that’s the game. If all things are equal, who’s gonna make the play?”

Another standout? Freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold.

“Jackson had a couple of balls yesterday and today where he’s throwing guys open and throwing it before they’re open,” Venables said. “How’d he see that? So he’s made some good plays.”

On the other side of the ball, Venables admitted he’s harder on his defense but noted early improvement as the Sooners seek to build on a unit that finished 99th nationally in scoring defense last fall.

“I’m anxious to continue to see that evolve on both sides of the ball,” Venables said. “Defensively we’ve got a long way to go and I think everybody knows that. It’s important.”

Eyes on the cheetah position

At the heart of the Sooners’ defense under Venables’ watch is the cheetah position, the hybrid linebacker/safety role former OU linebacker DaShaun White primarily filled in 2022.

On Friday, Venables listed four names — Indiana transfer Dasan McCullough, veteran defensive back Justin Harrington, Texas Tech transfer Reggie Pearson and freshman safety Peyton Bowen — as the players working primarily in the role in fall camp.

“There's a group of them and we're trying to develop both depth and versatility so that you can always keep your best players on the field,” Venables said. “We're really looking at a lot of different combinations on both sides of the ball.”

The versatility Venables is searching for is evident in the breakdown of the units each of those players was working with Friday in the first fall practice session open to the media.

McCullough and Harrington spent the open portion of the practice working with the linebackers, overseen by Venables, defensive coordinator Ted Roof and graduate assistant James Skalski. Elsewhere, Pearson and Bowen — a pair of traditional safeties — operated with the defensive backs.

Regardless of who takes on the bulk of the duties at the cheetah spot and which combinations the Sooners work with come the fall, PU has options to work with at a crucial position in 2023.

“I don't want to water down anybody because they've got too much on their plate,” Venables said. “But the right ones that we feel like can do multiple things, let's give them the opportunity here early in camp and see what they have a knack for — what their acumen is.”

Near settling in

As a back-to-back Division II national champion at Ferris State, transfer linebacker Konnor Near has played plenty of football.

Just not at the Power 5 level. And not in the Sooners’ defense.

That part is where Near has gone to work in Norman since committing to the Sooners in the spring as he seeks to carve a role as a veteran in a young group of OU linebackers.

“He understands football and now it’s the verbiage and now it’s the tempo and now it’s with different guys,” Venables said. “Sometimes he’s out there with the older guys; sometimes he’s out there with the young guys. So, when he’s out there with a young guy, he better be right.

“But he’s been fantastic. He shows up every day like a guy that’s played a lot of ball, knows how to compete and responds and those things. He’s got a lot to learn but he’s been working at it since May.”

With junior Danny Stutsman solidified in the ‘Will” linebacker spot, Near finds himself competing with the likes of sophomores Jaren Kanak and Kobie McKinzie for a starting job.

While the pair of underclassmen have a year in the system on Near, he carries wisdom and experience. That's what Venables hopes Near can bring to the Sooners’ ripe linebacking corps this fall.

Brenen Thompson

Tonsil removal has delayed the start of fall camp for the transfer wideout from Texas. But what will Thompson have to offer the Sooners when he returns?

“Speed to burn,” Venables said. “He’s fast. Incredibly explosive and really competitive. He’s grown a lot, even since he’s gotten here; that’s him saying it, you know, not necessarily me, but he’s just another weapon.”

Broiles still in the fold

There was a familiar face around OU’s defensive back drills this week.

Former safety Justin Broiles is working with the Sooners in an unofficial role and spending time with the defensive backs in the early practices of fall camp. While NCAA rules limit what Broiles can do in his role, Venables was clear about his value Friday.

“He can be an encourager,” Venables said. “An effort kind of guy. And he’s charting and all that stuff. He’s learning how to be a coach…When we get an opportunity to put him in one of those positions we will. But it’s a great opportunity for him to learn and grow and chase his passion.”

Broiles appeared in appeared in 57 games and made 27 starts in six seasons at OU from 2017-22.

