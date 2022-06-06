Calmus, Heupel, Selmon: Trio of former Sooners make 2023 CFB Hall of Fame ballot

Oklahoma football greats Rocky Calmus, Josh Heupel and Dewey Selmon are three of the 80 players included on the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot, released by the National Football Foundation Monday morning.

The 2023 ballot marks Calmus and Selmon’s first year hall of fame consideration. Heupel has appeared on four straight hall of fame ballots dating back to 2019.

The official 2023 class, voted on by more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers, will be announced early in 2023 with the induction ceremony scheduled for Dec. 5, 2023.

Former OU safety Roy Williams is one 18 players set for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2022 later this year.

Calmus made 44 consecutive starts and accumulated 431 tackles — fourth most in program history — with the Sooners from 1998-2001. In 2000, the Associated Press named the linebacker from Jenks High School its Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in the same year Calmus earned first-team All-America honors at the center of coach Bob Stoops' national championship defense.

Calmus, 42, earned the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker and led OU in tackles for the third straight season in 2001. He remains the program’s career leader in tackles for loss (59), sacks (14), pass break ups (26) and fumble recoveries (seven) by an inside linebacker.

Heupel, the 2000 Heisman Trophy runner-up, has featured on each of the last three hall of fame ballots before 2023. One of Stoops’ earliest additions, Heupel became the Sooners’ first consensus All-American quarterback in 2000 while leading OU’s 13-0 national title team. Heupel was also named the AP Player of the Year, Walker Camp Player of the Year and Big 12 Player of the Year that fall.

With 7,456 yards and 53 touchdowns across two seasons in Norman, Heupel still sits top five in program history in career yards, completions, attempts and touchdown passes. The 2022 season will mark the 44-year-old’s second as head coach at the University of Tennessee.

Selmon’s ballot inclusion comes nearly 50 years after his dominant run on the Sooners’ defensive line in the mid-1970s.

The lineman from Eufaula went 43-2-1, took home four Big Eight Conference titles and won a pair of national championships at OU from 1972-75. Selmon, 68, made 34 starts during his time in Norman and is one of only five Sooners defensive linemen to record 100-plus tackles in a season twice.

