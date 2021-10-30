Caleb Williams shines with 6 TD passes as Sooners crush Red Raiders

NORMAN — The Caleb Williams highlight reel grew substantially on Saturday as No. 4 Oklahoma flexed its muscles for one of the few times this season.

The freshman quarterback threw for six touchdown passes, leading the Sooners to a 52-21 victory over Texas Tech at Owen Field.

Williams, who is mounting the first-ever midseason Heisman Trophy candidacy, threw for 402 yards and led seven consecutive scoring possessions, beginning midway through the first quarter.

Marvin Mims snagged two touchdown receptions as part of a 135-receiving yard afternoon. Freshman Mario Williams also caught a touchdown pass to go with five receptions for 100 yards.

The lopsided victory — OU’s biggest against an FBS opponent this season — lifted the Sooners to 9-0 for the first time since 2004.

Texas Tech (5-4, 2-4 Big 12) played its first game since firing head coach Matt Wells earlier in the week. Elevating offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie to the top spot didn’t do much for the Red Raiders. Quarterbacks Donovan Smith and Henri Columbi combined for 269 yards. Both threw interceptions.