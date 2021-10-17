Caleb Williams is good. Very good. And three other things we learned about OU's win over TCU

OU lost cornerback D.J. Graham in the first half after he suffered an injury which appeared to be concussion-related.

True freshman Billy Bowman shifted from nickel and got the start at cornerback. He was joined by another true freshman in Latrell McCutchin as well as Jaden Davis at corner after Graham was injured.

“(The injuries) force some young guys into action. And what you have to do is you’ve got to try to find ways to put them in situations where they can be successful. So that’s something we’ve got to look at doing a better job of obviously as a defensive staff,” Grinch said.

"It’s a tall order for young guys. Young guys are targets a lot of times, and you’ve got to find a way to make a play when the ball is in the air. And obviously there’s not many we made tonight. We’ve got to look at finding ways to put those guys in better situations. It is concerning, getting guys healthy.”

Riley didn’t give a timetable for anyone’s return, but thinks some could be back soon.