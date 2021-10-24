Caleb Williams' fourth-down magic has provided exhilaration for Sooner Nation

It’s almost easier to forget the rule interpretation and just be fascinated by what Williams did with the football. It was intriguing to a lot of players and fans.

“I was out there blocking on the field. I looked at the replay and I was like ‘What?’ I didn’t even know if that was legal,” OU’s Jeremiah Hall said.

Brooks was being gang-tackled by KU’s defense when Williams raced over to the running back.

“I felt somebody tugging at it, and then I saw that it was Caleb, so I know that I couldn’t get tackled with the ball, so I gave it to Caleb,” Brooks said.

A roar following the anticipated stop was followed by silence and puzzled looks by many in the stadium.

OU coach Lincoln Riley said there was nothing to lose for his team in that moment. Oklahoma was stopped short and, even if there was a penalty, the subject was moot because a first down wasn’t made.

Oklahoma was trying to convert fourth-and-1 from its own 46 with 3:27 remaining. While Riley was confident in his offense, it also was a risk with how the defense was struggling.

Brooks was stopped at the line of scrimmage and then pushed toward Williams, who raced over and stripped his teammate of the ball.