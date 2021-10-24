Caleb Williams' fourth-down magic has provided exhilaration for Sooner Nation

Caleb Williams has been a fourth-down magician for Oklahoma.
Williams has been the Sooners' quarterback on four of those do-or-die situations this season. All three times that he’s led a running play, something magical has happened.
His 66-yard touchdown run against Texas kept the Sooners alive in that contest. He had a 40-yard scoring dash at Kansas Saturday to give cushion in an unexpectedly difficult 35-23 win.
Williams’ best fourth-down play didn’t go the distance, but it was five important yards on a game-sealing touchdown drive against the Jayhawks.
The play that got the college football world buzzing was Williams’ snatching the ball from Kennedy Brooks’ hands after the running back got stopped on fourth-and-1 behind the line of scrimmage. Williams gained five yards to pick up needed yardage on what Riley calls a “gotta have it” situation.
The play drew an instant replay review by officials, who determined it was legal since it was behind the line of scrimmage.
Greg Burks, Big 12 coordinator of officials, stated: “The reviewable aspects of the play were position of the ball in relation to the line of scrimmage and if possession was ever lost by the offense. The ball never crossed the line of scrimmage and there was never a loss of possession, not a fumble, so this play was a forward hand-off behind the line of scrimmage.”
It’s almost easier to forget the rule interpretation and just be fascinated by what Williams did with the football. It was intriguing to a lot of players and fans.
“I was out there blocking on the field. I looked at the replay and I was like ‘What?’ I didn’t even know if that was legal,” OU’s Jeremiah Hall said.
Brooks was being gang-tackled by KU’s defense when Williams raced over to the running back.
“I felt somebody tugging at it, and then I saw that it was Caleb, so I know that I couldn’t get tackled with the ball, so I gave it to Caleb,” Brooks said.
A roar following the anticipated stop was followed by silence and puzzled looks by many in the stadium.
OU coach Lincoln Riley said there was nothing to lose for his team in that moment. Oklahoma was stopped short and, even if there was a penalty, the subject was moot because a first down wasn’t made.
Oklahoma was trying to convert fourth-and-1 from its own 46 with 3:27 remaining. While Riley was confident in his offense, it also was a risk with how the defense was struggling.
Brooks was stopped at the line of scrimmage and then pushed toward Williams, who raced over and stripped his teammate of the ball.
Viewers on ESPN heard the broadcast crew scream “Unbelievable. You talk about a timely, intelligent play” and “Oh my Lord, that was unbelievable.”
A lengthy review added to the suspense. What did Brooks think at that time?
“(The) only thing I wasn’t sure about is if I was behind the line of scrimmage or in front of it,” he said. “I felt like I was behind, and I knew it was fourth down and I was like, 'I can’t get tackled with the ball'. So I just gave the ball to Caleb and hopefully he can get the first down.”
The play was confirmed by the review booth and Brooks would score on a four-yard run with 42 seconds left in regulation.
Kansas coach Lance Leipold said Williams made a “heady play.”
“(The officials) said that since it happened behind the line of scrimmage, it's a legal play,” Leipold said. “And that's pretty much the explanation I had. I didn't know if it was considered a pass or a handoff. So I asked if there were men downfield but they said it was a handoff. … once they made the decision, they were clear on the explanation that they had at that time.”
Williams did have an incomplete fourth-down pass in the first half when he had a receiver open in the flat. It was pointed out by Riley during a postgame news conference and will be a teaching moment.
He did dazzle in the fourth quarter. His 40-yard TD run on fourth-and-3 gave the Sooners a 28-17 lead. It was a much-needed score in a tight game.
“When you have a guy back there like that, one that you feel like is an accomplished runner or a runner who can make things happen, it gives you a little bit more versatility with your calls,” Riley said. “It’s kind of like having a really good tailback. You feel like he can handle at least one free guy. Caleb has shown that ability to be pretty hard to stop in short yardage.”
Riley said in those pressure moments during the Kansas game, a coach has “to feel it” in terms of going for first down on fourth-and short.
“That’s what I felt,” Riley said. “Obviously he did a great job of making two really big plays.”