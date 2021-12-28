Caleb Williams a 'special talent': Coaches, foes recognize OU QB's potential

Gundy, a former OU quarterback, said he has been impressed with how Williams has handled off-the-field matters including social media. It’s something that wasn’t a concern when Gundy played.

“But I also do believe that quarterbacks are built a little different and they’re kind of prepared for that a little bit,” Gundy said.

Williams has assumed a strong leadership role despite being a true freshman. That’s a credit to the player, the interim offensive coordinator said. And it leaves plenty of room for growth.

“Caleb has continued to get better through this year … he's still got so much room to grow as a football player and as a person,” Gundy said. “He's so very, very talented, but there's still so much to learn being out there as a young guy that every day that goes by and the more reps and the more practices you get, you're going to get better. He's heading in that direction.”

Oregon defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter has coached with and against some talented quarterbacks during his quarterback career.

Does Williams remind him of anyone?