Caleb Williams a 'special talent': Coaches, foes recognize OU QB's potential

SAN ANTONIO — Quarterbacks sometimes keep close tabs on their college football peers.
Oregon’s Anthony Brown is a veteran who has led the Ducks to a 10-win season. Has he been able to keep up with Oklahoma freshman Caleb Williams?
“I've actually been able to watch him a lot this year because we had a lot of late games. Caleb Williams is a very talented quarterback. I feel like he's going to end up being one of the best quarterbacks in the country by the time he leaves college,” Brown said. “He's very fluid, very fluid thrower, makes some crazy, instinctive plays, and just as young as he is, it's very impressive.
“I feel like he's a special talent in the country.”
The quarterbacks will try to lead their respective teams to an Alamo Bowl win on Wednesday. Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. in the Alamodome.
Williams hasn’t publicly announced his future plans. Will he stay at Oklahoma? Will Lincoln Riley’s departure to USC direct him to the transfer portal?
There will be some wait-and-see time for Sooner Nation after the bowl game.
Bob Stoops is Oklahoma’s interim head coach. He has coached three Heisman Trophy quarterbacks — Jason White, Sam Bradford and Baker Mayfield.
He also has coached young quarterbacks thrust into the spotlight early, including Bradford, Trevor Knight, Landry Jones and Cody Thomas.
What attribute does Stoops consider important for a youthful QB?
“As much as anything, great competitiveness and toughness mixed with the poise,” he said. “He can’t run around like a linebacker, but he can have the same kind of fire as a linebacker. Toughness, a guy that players want to work with and work for. He’s a leader and a worker.”
And in the limited time that Stoops has worked with Williams, does he see any of those attributes?
“Caleb is all of those things," Stoops said. "The players love him. He practices every day with energy. Always ready to go. Always got a bright, happy demeanor about him. He’s got the characteristics and the talent. I’m just hopeful as he continues to progress, he’ll continue to evolve as one of those great quarterbacks.”
It’s the fifth straight year a different starting quarterback will play for the Sooners in their bowl game. Williams will follow Mayfield (2017), Kyler Murray (2018), Jalen Hurts (2019) and Spencer Rattler (2020).
Cale Gundy has worked with some outstanding quarterbacks during his 23-year career with the program. On Wednesday, he will make his debut calling plays with Williams.
Gundy, a former OU quarterback, said he has been impressed with how Williams has handled off-the-field matters including social media. It’s something that wasn’t a concern when Gundy played.
“But I also do believe that quarterbacks are built a little different and they’re kind of prepared for that a little bit,” Gundy said.
Williams has assumed a strong leadership role despite being a true freshman. That’s a credit to the player, the interim offensive coordinator said. And it leaves plenty of room for growth.
“Caleb has continued to get better through this year … he's still got so much room to grow as a football player and as a person,” Gundy said. “He's so very, very talented, but there's still so much to learn being out there as a young guy that every day that goes by and the more reps and the more practices you get, you're going to get better. He's heading in that direction.”
Oregon defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter has coached with and against some talented quarterbacks during his quarterback career.
Does Williams remind him of anyone?
“In certain ways, he reminds me a little bit of Ryan Tannehill as athletic as he is. I was with Ryan at A&M when he was a receiver and then moved over to quarterback. He's a guy that has a ton of arm talent like Ryan, can make all the throws, and yet he can really, really run,” DeRuyter said.
Williams’ poise makes him dangerous, especially as a true freshman, DeRuyter said.
“He presents a lot of problems, because if you only have one guy there to tackle him, he's going to make someone miss, either running through it because he's strong or faking it and running around you,” DeRuyter said. “We've got to be aware of where he's at all the time. As a pass rusher, we've got to keep him leveraged in the pocket or have somebody assigned to make it spill somewhere where we know where it's going.
“It's quite a chore to try to defend him because they're a different football team since he's been in.”