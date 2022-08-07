Cale Gundy used racially charged word multiple times, Brent Venables says in new statement

Cale Gundy — an Oklahoma assistant coach since 1999 and the longest tenured coach in the Big 12 — abruptly announced his immediate resignation late Sunday night.

Gundy, the current wide receivers coach, has been part of more games (350) and more wins (277) than any other Oklahoma player, assistant coach or head coach, according to OU football historian Mike Brooks.

Gundy released a long statement on social media explaining his decision, which stemmed from his use of a "shameful and hurtful" word.

In a statement released by OU Monday afternoon, Sooners coach Brent Venables said: "Coach Gundy resigned from the program because he knows what he did was wrong. He chose to read aloud to his players, not once but multiple times, a racially charged word that is objectionable to everyone and does not reflect the attitude and values of our university or our football program. This is not acceptable. Period. Coach Gundy did the right thing in resigning."

Earlier on Monday, multiple former players and former coach Bob Stoops tweeted about Gundy's resignation, many expressing support for the longtime OU assistant.

Stoops released a statement on Twitter saying he absorbed the news "with great sadness."

"I've worked alongside Cale for 23 years and know him to be a man of character and a person that loves and cares for his players as well as OU," Stoops said. "Thank you Cale for all the hard work you poured into our program, it will be remembered."

Former OU All-American Gabe Ikard said on social media that he'd "talked to a few current players about the situation earlier today. Seemed like the team had talked through it and the vast majority wanted Cale Gundy to stay. But ultimately ... Cale did what he thought was best for the program. Sad night. Damn it."

During a film session last week, Gundy said he told his players to take notes. He noticed an unnamed player was distracted and picked up the player’s iPad and read what was on the screen.

“The words displayed had nothing to do with football,” Gundy wrote. “One particular word that I should have never — under any circumstance — have uttered was displayed on that screen. In the moment, I did not even realized what I was reading and, as soon as I did, I was horrified.

“I want to be very clear: the words I read aloud from that screen were not my words. What I said was not malicious; it wasn’t even intentional. Still, I am mature enough to know that the word I said was shameful and hurtful, no matter my intentions.

“The unfortunate reality is that someone in my position can cause harm without ever meaning to do so. In that circumstance, a man of character accepts accountability. I take responsibility for my mistake. I apologize.”

OU coach Brent Venables announced that L’Damian Washington, who was serving as an offensive analyst, will coach wide receivers on an interim basis. Before Monday's afternoon's statement, Venables released this statement:

“It’s with sadness that I accept Coach Gundy’s resignation. He’s dedicated more than half of his life to Oklahoma football and has served our program and university well. We’re thankful for that commitment. We also acknowledge that in stepping aside, he’s place the program and the welfare of our student-athletes first. In coaching and in life, we’re all accountable for our actions and the resulting outcomes.

“The culture we’re building in our program is based on mutual respect. Our staff is here to develop successful student-athletes, but also young men of character. As the leaders of this program, it’s essential that we hold ourselves to the highest standards as we model for our players the type of men we want them to become.”

Former OU running back Joe Mixon released a lengthy statement on Twitter thanking Gundy for aiding his career, adding he owed his education and professional career to the coach.

He added that Gundy is "not a racist in any way nor has a racist bone in his body, mind or soul."

"Coach Gundy is the farthest thing from this type of person. I spent every day for the 1,000 days I was in Norman with him and I never saw anything that would leave anyone to believe this or think this," Mixon wrote.

Gundy, who played for the Sooners from 1990-93, said for almost three decades, the university had been his home and the players were his family.

He said he was overwhelmed by support that he’s received from players and coaches.

“Nevertheless, I recognize this is a critical moment for Oklahoma football,” Gundy wrote. “This team — its coaches, players, administration and fans — do not deserve to be distracted by off-the-field matters while working to continue the tradition of excellence that makes me so proud to be a Sooner. I won’t do the program I love the disservice of distracting that mission.

“Effective immediately, I am stepping down.”

The Sooners began fall camp on Friday. Gundy was among coaches who met the media last Tuesday.

“It’s a great time right now. I’ve been here 24 years as a coach, 29 overall as a player and as a coach,” Gundy said last week. “This program is in as good a position and is heading into the best period I’ve ever seen. I really believe that.”

Gundy, 50, was preparing for 24th season on the OU coaching staff.

Gundy joined Bob Stoops’ initial staff in 1999. The second-longest tenured coach in the Big 12 is his older brother Mike Gundy, who has been at Oklahoma State since 1999.

Cale Gundy coached running backs until 2015 and then moved to inside receivers coach under Lincoln Riley. He was moved to wide receivers coach after Riley’s departure.

Gundy, a Midwest City graduate, was Oklahoma’s starting quarterback in the early 1990s. He left school with at least 66 passing records.

