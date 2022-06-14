By the numbers: Oklahoma’s journey to the 2022 Men’s College World Series

More than a decade after its last visit, Oklahoma's baseball team returns to the Men's College World Series later this week at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Sooners (44-22) open play at 1 p.m. Friday against Texas A&M (42-18) on ESPN.

Before OU embarks on its latest MCWS appearance, a look at the 2022 Sooners and how they got here, by the numbers:

11: This week’s trip to Omaha represents OU’s 11th all-time Men’s College World Series appearance and the program’s first since 2010.

1: The Sooners head to the MCWS for the first time under fifth-year coach Skip Johnson. As an assistant at Texas from 2007-16, Johnson reached Omaha three times.

2: OU owns two previous national championships, first in 1951 and again in 1994.

40: The Sooners reached 40 wins for the first time under Johnson’s leadership this spring. It’s the 24th time in program history an OU team has eclipsed the 40-win mark.

18-12: The Sooners’ record on April 10 after dropping their second conference series in three weekends at Oklahoma State.

24-10: OU’s record since April 10, including wins in 15 of the program’s past 20 games.

5: Skip Johnson and Co. closed the regular season with five consecutive Big 12 series victories from April 22 to May 21.

4: Sooner wins to secure the 2022 Big 12 Championship at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

24: Runs scored by OU on its way to the Big 12 tournament title, including eight against Texas in the championship game on May 29, compared to 11 runs allowed over four games.

3: The Sooners’ conference championship marked the third Big 12 title in program history and first since 2013. OU’s first Big 12 baseball championship came in 1997.

23: OU’s run differential in four games at the NCAA Gainesville Regional when the Sooners outscored opponents 36-13 from June 3-6.

33: Strikeouts recorded by OU pitching at the Gainesville regional. Left-hander Jake Bennett led with nine.

5: Game 3 of the regional championship series was delayed more than five hours by severe weather on June 6.

4: OU runs scored in the eighth inning against Florida pitching following the weather delay, boosting the Sooners to their fifth NCAA Super Regional appearance.

0: Zero hits, walks or runs allowed by OU right-hander Michael Trevin over two innings pitched to close out the Sooners’ 5-4 win over Virginia Tech in Game 1 of the NCAA Blacksburg Super Regional.

3: Errors committed in the field by OU in Game 2’s 14-8 loss to the Hokies.

5: Home runs from Tanner Tredaway (two), Peyton Graham, Jackson Nicklaus and Kendal Pettis in Sunday’s decisive, 11-2 win.

20/30: Graham, the redshirt sophomore infielder, became the first player in program history to have 20 home runs and 30 steals in a single season with his first inning home run Sunday.

6: OU pushed across runs in each of the last six innings in Game 3 to book the Sooners’ 11th trip to the MCWS.

