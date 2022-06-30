BTW star/former Sooner Ryan Humphrey leaves Notre Dame, returns to OU

Twenty-five years ago, as a McDonald’s All-American at Booker T. Washington, Ryan Humphrey signed with the OU basketball program. A Sooner for two seasons, he transferred to Notre Dame and became a 6-foot-8 force for the Fighting Irish.

After playing professionally for 11 years, and after having held a support-staff position at Northwestern, Humphrey returned to Notre Dame. Mike Brey was Humphrey’s coach in 1999-2002 and in 2016 gave him his first shot at being a major-college assistant.

On Thursday, the Tulsa World learned that was leaving Notre Dame, and that his next home will be his former home: Norman, Oklahoma, where he’ll be a member of Porter Moser’s Sooner staff. On Friday afternoon, OU announced that the Humphrey hiring had been finalized.

The 42-year-old Humphrey returns as a family man. He and RaSheda, his wife of 14 years, have two sons: Ryan and Rylan.

“Everything has come full circle,” Humphrey told the Tulsa World. “I could have stayed at Notre Dame until coach Brey retires. My mentors are coach Brey and W.K. Warren (W.K. Warren II, a 1956 Notre Dame graduate and the patriarch of one of Tulsa’s more influential and prominent families). I talked with Mr. Warren about this.

“I’m not leaving Notre Dame on bad terms, certainly. It all tugged on me – the OU brand, to be in the Big 12 and then in the SEC, to be a part of what Porter Moser is doing at OU and to be back in my home state.”

In a press release was this Moser comment: “(Humphrey) is a high school legend from Tulsa that reached the highest stage of the NBA. He is a high-character and energy-driven coach. He did an outstanding job on the national stage under Mike Brey at Notre Dame. I am looking forward to bringing his passion for the state of Oklahoma and the Sooners back to Norman."

While at Booker T. Washington, Humphrey was a member of three state championship teams. As a Hornet senior, he averaged 25 points, 14 rebounds and six blocked shots. In 1996 and 1997, he was the Tulsa World Player of the Year. For the Booker T. football program, he was an outstanding wide receiver.

In 2020, Humphrey was at Booker T. Washington to be included in that year’s Ring of Honor class.

At OU, he made 54 starts, averaging 10.1 points and seven rebounds. During the 1999 NCAA Tournament, with 21 seconds left to play against fourth-seeded Arizona, Humphrey converted on a tip-in bucket that vaulted the Sooners to a first-round victory.

After two seasons in then-coach Kelvin Sampson’s OU program, Humphrey transferred to Notre Dame. After his redshirt season, he and the Fighting Irish were NCAA Tournament participants in 2001 and 2002. As a senior, he averaged 18.9 points, led the Big East in rebounds at 10.9 per game and was an all-conference first-team selection.

A first-round draft pick of the Utah Jazz, Humphrey sustained two leg injuries that damaged his chance at a lengthy NBA career. Playing in various other leagues, he had a professional career spanned 11 years. During the 2008-09 seasons, he was on the Tulsa 66ers roster.

During the 2013-14 season – Danny Manning’s final season as the Golden Hurricane coach – Humphrey was a volunteer assistant at the University of Tulsa.

As Humphrey represents OU and begins the process of building relationships with Oklahoma high school coaches and prospects, he’ll be in Tulsa on a regular basis.

Referring to significant Sooner basketball figures, Humphrey said, “It’s exciting to help the next Ryan Humphrey, the next Trae Young, the next Blake Griffin, the next Ebi Ere, the next Renzi Stone – young men from Oklahoma who want to stay in Oklahoma and become great players.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.