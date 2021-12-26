Brian Odom sought advice on calling OU's defense in Alamo Bowl. The answer? 'Be yourself'

He admitted to calling about 10 different coaches, seeking advice about how to run the defense.

“Well, to be honest with you I've talked to anyone I have on my phone that's ever called defensive plays, so I've talked to a lot of different people,” Odom said. “But on top of that, with coach Cain and coach Thibodeaux and the rest of the guys in that room, it's been a collective group effort. We're going to lean on each other and we'll have obviously constant communication.

“The other people that I've talked to around this are the safeties and the backers, what do they like, what do they not like, what do they feel comfortable with, what's the best way to fit this. Part of that is I want them to take ownership of it, too, so we're all doing this together and trying to go get a win.”

What advice did Odom’s peers give him about calling plays?

“Be yourself. Let your personality come through. A lot of it was just kind of (that) they know me. They know the preparation habits that I have, and trust your preparation,” he said.

Reggie Grimes is thankful for the work his soon-to-be-former coaches have put in this week. He’s also said there’s been little time to reflect on the past few years.