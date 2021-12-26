Brian Odom sought advice on calling OU's defense in Alamo Bowl. The answer? 'Be yourself'

SAN ANTONIO — Brian Odom has spent many minutes with coaching peers across the country.
Odom will call the plays for Oklahoma’s defense against Oregon in Wednesday’s Alamo Bowl. It will be his last work in crimson-and-cream before joining Lincoln Riley’s staff at USC.
Would he care to shed any light on his game plan?
“Well, we're going to see a completely different defense. We're going to run “cover zero” the whole game,” Odom said, drawing laughter during a Sunday news conference, before adding, “No, I'm joking. My job is to reduce any kind of stress or any kind of things that would weigh our guys down. Go out and play fast, play the defense that we know, that we've ran for the last three years.”
Odom, who has coached the Sooners' inside linebackers, didn’t expect to be in this position four weeks ago. But Riley’s departure changed OU’s landscape.
Next week, he’ll join Jamar Cain (USC) and Calvin Thibodeaux (SMU) at new jobs.
Odom said he didn’t pause when asked if he would help OU’s defense in the postseason.
“I don't think it was really ever a decision. Just as long as it was worked out between both universities, and as long as they allowed it, then I was all in. I never hesitated about doing this,” Odom said.
He admitted to calling about 10 different coaches, seeking advice about how to run the defense.
“Well, to be honest with you I've talked to anyone I have on my phone that's ever called defensive plays, so I've talked to a lot of different people,” Odom said. “But on top of that, with coach Cain and coach Thibodeaux and the rest of the guys in that room, it's been a collective group effort. We're going to lean on each other and we'll have obviously constant communication.
“The other people that I've talked to around this are the safeties and the backers, what do they like, what do they not like, what do they feel comfortable with, what's the best way to fit this. Part of that is I want them to take ownership of it, too, so we're all doing this together and trying to go get a win.”
What advice did Odom’s peers give him about calling plays?
“Be yourself. Let your personality come through. A lot of it was just kind of (that) they know me. They know the preparation habits that I have, and trust your preparation,” he said.
Reggie Grimes is thankful for the work his soon-to-be-former coaches have put in this week. He’s also said there’s been little time to reflect on the past few years.
“I think it's more of focus on the main thing, and that's this next game. It is a little bittersweet just realizing that they won't be our coaches next year, but they'll still always be our family,” Grimes, a sophomore defensive end, said. “As far as that's concerned, we're just going to go out and play (hard) for them.”
Odom’s own playing career weaved through OU, where he was a member of the 2000 national championship team. Two decades later, he’s side-by-side with interim head coach Bob Stoops.
Odom showed appreciation to Grinch, the former defensive coordinator.
“I want to actually give a public thank you to Alex Grinch and how he has run the defensive side of the program over the last three years,” Odom said. “The thing with that is I didn't envision the last couple of weeks going as smooth on the football side of things … that's a credit to coach Grinch and the culture that he installed on the defensive side of the ball.
“It's made the last two weeks run pretty smooth. Very appreciative of him on that. I think the mark of a great leader is, if you're not around, how does that organization run, and it's been pretty smooth on our end on the football side of things.”
What did he learn from Grinch that he expects to apply in the Alamodome on Wednesday?
“In talks with Alex over the years, what's your next call, and who is now put in stress by that formation or that play call? So what person on the defense am I trying to protect, what person on defense am I tried to hide, what person on defense in a certain situation do we want to take out of the game?” Odom said. “There's some things that go into it. Obviously I'm not going to sit here and act like I know what I'm doing because I haven't done it yet, so we'll see how it all goes on game day.”