OU head football coach Brent Venables addresses the media Tuesday ahead of the Sooners' first road game of the season, at Tulsa.
Follow along with beat writers Eric Bailey and Mason Young:
Brent Venables on Danny Stutsman: He's playing in a confident way, playing with a different level of anticipation because of his knowledge ... he's a lot more comfortable and he's able to lead. #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) September 12, 2023
"He's able to lead. He's not in the back. He's in the front."Venables on Danny Stutsman's growth since last season. #Sooners— Mason Young (@Mason_Young_0) September 12, 2023
People are also reading…
Brent Venables on Jackson Arnold/redshirt: He's our No. 2 quarterback, I don't see any reason to redshirt him. We can't afford to. We don't have the depth at that position and we have to continue to bring him along. #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) September 12, 2023
Part of BV on the balance between defense playing with swagger and confidence but not losing poise:"You made a TFL. Congratulations. We ran you through the A-gap. Nobody blocked you. Let's play."#Sooners— Mason Young (@Mason_Young_0) September 12, 2023
Venables on the value of playing another in-state team in Tulsa:"We have a lot of people that love the #Sooners have an opportunity to watch us play. I like the familiarity. ... I think it's great for them and their program. We want to see everybody in the state have some level…— Mason Young (@Mason_Young_0) September 12, 2023
Brent Venables on Justin Harrington's health: He's still banged up (but doesn't elaborate). #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) September 12, 2023
Brent Venables said Gentry Williams will play this weekend (he was also named a captain for the Tulsa game this week) #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) September 12, 2023
Asked Brent Venables about Dasan McCullough, said he's "hopeful" of the #Sooners Cheetah linebacker being back against Tulsa. They'll need him with Justin Harrington banged up or Cheetah will look very different without both.— Mason Young (@Mason_Young_0) September 12, 2023
"He attracts great coaches, but he also has the instincts for it too."Brent Venables on Bob Stoops having so many assistants, himself and Kevin Wilson included, who became head coaches. #Sooners— Mason Young (@Mason_Young_0) September 12, 2023
Brent Venables on Tulsa staffer and former #Sooners player Dominique Franks."We tried to hire him in an analyst role... it didn't work out for him on his part and our part too... he's a natural, loves the game, a really great communicator."— Mason Young (@Mason_Young_0) September 12, 2023