Brent Venables to Sooner Nation on spring game: 'How we show up matters. Send a message'

NORMAN — Brent Venables has issued challenges to his Oklahoma players since his December arrival.

During a Friday meeting with reporters, he pointed a test toward Sooner Nation.

The spring football game is April 23 — as Venables has often reminded on social media and interviews — and he stressed the importance for a strong showing for the future of OU football.

“We’re getting ready to go to the SEC in a couple of years. We better bring it. Better bring your mouthpiece. It all matters. That’s where the homefield advantage matters. Creating an environment that’s difficult and challenging for the opponent. It affects them. OK?” Venables said, getting louder as his passion began to exude.

“But it should be that way every single week. That’s got to be our DNA. We can’t say ‘OU DNA’ and then we go out there and three quarters of the stadium’s full. We’ll still play hard. We’ll play tough anyway. I’m going out and playing to how many fans are in the stadium.

“But that shouldn’t matter. Our players are busting their butt. OK? And we’re going to hold them accountable. And when we play, I want people to be proud of how we play. OK? With toughness, with discipline, with passion, all right? We’re playing together and representing this great university. That’s all anybody can expect from them, is for them to show up every week and do their best. And if they do that, then we can all lay our heads down at night and have no regret. Moving forward, that’s what it looks like to us.”

Venables said nine spring practices are in the books. He’s been pleased, but added that the program remains a work in progress that’s under construction every day.

But his joy for coaching will never get old, he said, even during the bad days.

“To me, it’s not like ‘oh, everything is great.’ No, everything isn’t great, but you know what? I love what I do. It’s being able to be real and live in that space and still be passionate, that’s where we are, in knowing that it stunk today, in this moment. Good. That’s good. That’s a good thing,” Venables said. “Knockout drill, two touchdowns in a row at the end of practice? Good. You get your teeth knocked in on inside drill. Good. We have a thud tempo and someone gets tackled to the ground and he gets mad, moaning and complaining, good. That’s good. It’s all good.”

The learning process is taking place, and it will be a team effort to help push this team where it needs to be.

“My expectations from the fans and administration are no different than the expectations from the players and the coaches. That’s the standard. That’s what our players deserve,” Venables said.

The spring game will be sort of a litmus test for the current status of the program. Can attendance reach 50,000 fans? Or more?

Venables said everybody has a part in the trajectory, especially in the spring game where some key recruits will be visiting.

“Our players are going to bust their tails for this place in September, October, November, December and January, and then we expect the best from everyone else supporting the program in the right way,” the OU coach said. “It doesn’t matter what the temperature is and what time is it or where the sun is during the day and what we’re doing or if we have a halftime show or not, if we’re road or away or what uniforms we’re wearing, none of that matters. Show up. How we show up matters. Send a message.

“We talk about this program being one of the most tradition-rich and best programs in the history of college football, then show up with some pride on (April 23).”

Venables understands that his football team will have to put out a winning product on the field, especially after attendance challenges are made. He’s accepted that.

His goal appears to be everyone working as one.

“Everyone expects me to bring my A game every day. I like that. I like the expectations. I embrace that. I expect our players to do the same,” Venables said. “But as we try to build this program and transition from where we are today — we’re in the Big 12 tomorrow, in a few years we’ll be in the SEC — and everything that we do matters as we build this foundation. The fan support, the fan engagement, the administration, the coaches, the players.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.