Art Briles was on Owen Field wearing an OU shirt after the Sooners’ win over SMU on Saturday.

Briles infamously was the head coach at Baylor from 2008-15 but was fired amid a physical and sexual assault investigation into his program that unearthed one of the worst scandals in college football history.

He’s also the father-in-law of OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, who was on his coaching staff at Baylor when the scandal came to light. Lebby married Briles’ daughter Staley in 2011.

Lebby was mentioned in a 2016 lawsuit by a Baylor student who claimed he neglected to report that one of his players assaulted her.

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables was unaware Briles was on the Sooners’ field but he didn’t seem pleased. He was made aware shortly before his postgame press conference and said “that’s being dealt with.”

Lebby, who previously was part of making T-shirts to rally support for his father-in-law, didn’t have much of an answer when he was asked after the game about inviting Briles onto the field.

“That’s my father in law,” Lebby said. “He’s my father in law. That’s the grandfather to my two kids. So he was down with our entire family after the game, well after the game, but he was down there and with the entire family.”

One strange piece of irony in this: Lebby, while Baylor’s passing game coordinator, was caught standing on Tulsa’s sideline during its game against OU in 2015, which was in violation of an NCAA bylaw. He was suspended for the first half of Baylor’s game against OU the next week.

OU fans conveyed on social media that they were not happy to see Briles. Oklahoma athletics director Joe Castiglione released a statement voicing his displeasure.

“I was just as disappointed as many of our fans when I learned of the postgame situation tonight," Castiglione said. "It shouldn’t have happened and it was my expectation it never would, based on boundaries we previously set. I’ve addressed it with the appropriate staff.”

Venables draws sideline interference penalty

SMU’s lone touchdown drive in the fourth quarter was aided by two pass interference calls and a third penalty on an unlikely source: OU head coach Brent Venables.

SMU had five yards added to a 13-yard run after an official ran into the Oklahoma coach on the sideline while trailing the play.

Venables alluded to the flag during his opening statement, saying “I took a penalty on that one” before continuing to speak about the game.

When asked to expand upon what happened, Venables smiled later during his press conference.

“What do you mean? I was in the white (area) and the guy ran into me. So, was hoping for a warning, but I don’t deserve one. I gotta get out of the way,” Venables said.

Injury update

Starting cornerback Gentry Williams, a Tulsa Booker T. Washington alum, didn’t play the second half after temporarily exiting the game in the first half with an apparent injury.

“I think he’ll be fine,” Venables said. “He was just a little tight.”

Wide receiver Drake Stoops played after sitting out most of the season opener with a shoulder injury. He made two catches for 17 yards.

Linebacker Dasan McCullough suited up but did not warm up or play. However he was not wearing the boot he sported after his injury in the Arkansas State game.

Defensive end R Mason Thomas, who battled an ankle injury in fall camp and missed the season opener, was back and recorded one tackle. Venables said Thomas likely isn’t 100% yet.

“Great to have him back,” Venables said. “He’s super explosive. He’s fast as all get out. We’re better with a healthy R Mason. Even if it’s just some pressure.”

Running back Gavin Sawchuk, who also missed the Arkansas State matchup, returned and recorded one carry for one yard.

— Mason Young, Tulsa World

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.