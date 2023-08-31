A bowl loss to Florida State sentenced the 2022 Sooners to a fate that only a few weeks earlier had been unimaginable: OU’s first losing season since 1998. Brent Venables followed by closing on a nationally renowned recruiting class, and now it’s time for the head coach to take a big step in the restoration of the OU program as a fixture in the national Top 10.
Look at the 2023 schedule: a typical OU team would take a 5-0 record to the Texas game on Oct. 7. That’s the goal — for these Sooners to be typical and contend for the Big 12 championship. After having been schooled 49-0 by the Longhorns last season, a Cotton Bowl revenge victory could result in a lasting psychological reset for the Sooners. In OU’s final Big 12 campaign, the conference title would be an extremely satisfying way to generate momentum for next year’s SEC debut season.
2023 schedule
Arkansas State: Sept. 2, 11 a.m., ESPN
SMU: Sept. 9, 5 p.m., SoonerVision on ESPN+
At Tulsa: Sept. 16, 2:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
At Cincinnati: Sept. 23, TBA
Iowa State: Sept. 30, TBA
Texas (at Dallas): Oct. 7, TBA
UCF: Oct. 21, TBA
At Kansas: Oct. 28, TBA
At Oklahoma State: Nov. 4, TBA
West Virginia: Nov. 11, TBA
At BYU: Nov. 18, TBA
TCU: Nov. 24 (Friday), 11 a.m.