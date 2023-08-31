A bowl loss to Florida State sentenced the 2022 Sooners to a fate that only a few weeks earlier had been unimaginable: OU’s first losing season since 1998. Brent Venables followed by closing on a nationally renowned recruiting class, and now it’s time for the head coach to take a big step in the restoration of the OU program as a fixture in the national Top 10.

Look at the 2023 schedule: a typical OU team would take a 5-0 record to the Texas game on Oct. 7. That’s the goal — for these Sooners to be typical and contend for the Big 12 championship. After having been schooled 49-0 by the Longhorns last season, a Cotton Bowl revenge victory could result in a lasting psychological reset for the Sooners. In OU’s final Big 12 campaign, the conference title would be an extremely satisfying way to generate momentum for next year’s SEC debut season.