Brent Venables' sideline energy will be something to watch. And does he need a get-back coach?

NORMAN — Oklahoma fans are familiar with Brent Venables' passionate coaching style on the sideline.

During his 13 previous seasons at OU and the past decade at Clemson, his energy was displayed as he rallied his defenses in big-time atmospheres.

On Saturday, Venables will make his head coach debut when Oklahoma faces UTEP. There’s a good chance that Sooner Nation instantly will be reminded of his enthusiasm.

“I never have wanted to let my players down, ever. Some of that focused intensity is for them and the colleagues that I work with as well to deliver on my responsibilities,” Venables said during Tuesday’s news conference. “From an expression standpoint, I’m very outwardly with my passions. I don’t want to apologize for it. It’s not for everyone. That’s who I am. That’s who I’ve been since I’ve been here with my guys — honest, open, transparent, enthusiastic, passionate.

“I make no apologies for that.”

Venables said last week there is no official “get-back coach” designated. Typically, a strength-and-conditioning staff member is responsible for making sure head coaches don’t wander onto the field and draw a 15-yard penalty.

During a Tulsa World interview with Greg Burks, the Big 12 coordinator of officials, the topic of get-back coaches was discussed.

“They’re really valuable,” Burks said during Big 12 Media Days. “We made a point of getting to know those guys and asking for their help. Prior to being a referee, I was a side judge. So I spent a lot of time in front of the bench and talking to the get-back coach for help.

“Football coaches, minus a few guys, are as volatile as your players are and as emotional as their players. A lot of times they just may lose track of where they’re at. So we have to help them keep track of where they are and keep them in the box.”

Burks was asked if he had any exciting stories about coaches who may stray onto the field.

“Oh I got a million stories, but I’m not telling you any of them,” he said with a smile.

He did relent and mention an incident involving former OU coach Bob Stoops.

“He was really agitated,” Burks said. “And I went over and said ‘Coach, what’s going on?’ And he had to turn and say ‘Mike (Stoops), what am I upset about?’” Burks said. “That’s just the reality of it sometimes. It’s just emotion. It’s not personal. They’re just doing their job.”

Getting a television shot of an upset coach likely is relished by broadcast directors. Burks is quick to remind that a lot of times their ire isn’t directed at officials.

“It can be you’re not in the right set or you got the wrong package,” Burks said. “They’re screaming at kids, not officials. You’re coaching and you get after it. And, as one coach told me, ‘I get paid a lot of money to look interesting here.’”

Sometimes, when the coach is upset at officiating, the get-back coach can be an important ally. Any anger can then be directed at the staff member, which is not as harmful as drawing a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct.

“We have not discussed a get-back (coach),” Venables said. “I’ve seemed to be in control of my role that I’ve had for a long time. I’ve never had a penalty and my guys play at a high level. That’s got to stand for something. There’s more that’s on my plate. I’ve got to help manage a game, morale, motivate, special teams … there’s a lot of things.

“I’ve got coaches that are going to help in all those different areas, but ultimately it’s my responsibility. I’ll probably have a few more tasks,” he added. “I’m a passionate, intense coach. That’s just me. I know that my players, they look to me to help lead. I get that, but I want my guys to play with intensity and emotion and passion, all control. Whatever that looks like. I’ve literally not thought about it at all. But I’m not the signal guy, so I won’t do that.”

After spending nine months preparing for the opening game, linebacker Danny Stutsman is looking forward to seeing Venables in action.

“I think he'll figure out a way to pass 212 once again,” Stutsman said, noting the boiling point of water. “He's always going. I haven't seen game days, so I'm excited to see how he finds another level through the ceiling and through the roof.”