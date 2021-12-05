Brent Venables reportedly targeted to become Oklahoma's next head coach

Oklahoma has targeted Brent Venables as its next head football coach, according to multiple reports on Sunday morning.
ESPN’s Chris Low was the first to report movement in the OU coaching search, which turned seven days old on Sunday.
There has been no official statement from the university.
If the Venables-OU news comes to fruition, a news conference would be held, but it will be more like a welcome home celebration than a formal introduction.
Venables was part of Oklahoma’s reincarnation in the college football world. He joined Bob Stoops’ staff in 1999, helped the Sooners win a national championship in 2000 and spent 13 seasons guiding the defense.
Venables has been at Clemson during the past decade as the football power’s defensive coordinator. The Tigers have won two national championships (2016 and 2018) during his time at the ACC school.
He has the strong backing of former players, including NFL defensive back Dominique Franks. Earlier this week, Franks said he supported his former coach.
“He’s a guy that understands the Sooners’ tradition,” Franks said on Friday. “He’s going to come in and he’s not going to let the kids or the fan base be happy with winning Big 12 championships. He’s going to see the bigger picture and say we need to take the next step.
“We need to go and compete for national championships and bring a national championship back to Norman because it’s been way too long.”
Oklahoma has been looking for a replacement since Lincoln Riley unexpectedly bolted for USC last Sunday.
Director of athletics Joe Castiglione told everyone he would be “stealthy” during his search and has held true to his word. Many names have been speculated during the past week including Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, Baylor head coach Dave Aranda and Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell. There have even been wild thoughts that Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is a candidate.
Venables would bring stability to the program. While he’s never been a head coach, he understands the OU culture. He’s also worked under legendary coaches during his career, including Swinney and Hall of Fame coaches Bill Snyder and Stoops.
Clemson has been among the nation’s top defenses during Venables’ time as defensive coordinator. This season, the Tigers are No. 2 nationally in scoring defense.