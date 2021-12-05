Brent Venables reportedly targeted to become Oklahoma's next head coach

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He’s a guy that understands the Sooners’ tradition,” Franks said on Friday. “He’s going to come in and he’s not going to let the kids or the fan base be happy with winning Big 12 championships. He’s going to see the bigger picture and say we need to take the next step.

“We need to go and compete for national championships and bring a national championship back to Norman because it’s been way too long.”

Oklahoma has been looking for a replacement since Lincoln Riley unexpectedly bolted for USC last Sunday.

Director of athletics Joe Castiglione told everyone he would be “stealthy” during his search and has held true to his word. Many names have been speculated during the past week including Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, Baylor head coach Dave Aranda and Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell. There have even been wild thoughts that Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is a candidate.