Brent Venables: Oklahoma's quarterback depth 'definite concern' exiting spring

NORMAN — Dillon Gabriel received a pep talk from one of college football’s greatest quarterbacks.

During a busy visit to Oklahoma for his Heisman statue dedication, Baker Mayfield took time to meet with the Sooners’ next starting quarterback.

Gabriel enters a fraternity that includes two Heisman winners (Mayfield and Kyler Murray) and runner-up (Jalen Hurts) in recent years.

What was Mayfield’s message to Gabriel?

“My only words of advice would be the same thing I told Kyler: Be yourself. Don’t try to be anybody else. There’s no reason to,” Mayfield said. “He had success at his other palace and this is a great place for him to continue on and make that next step to the next level potentially and see where it goes from there.

“Just be himself. That’s more than enough.”

Gabriel was 19-of-28 passing for 250 yards with a touchdown and interception during Saturday’s Red-White game. While the Red team defeated the White 21-17, the quarterback’s numbers were digested more by Sooner Nation.

Four other quarterbacks threw passes for the Sooners – Ralph Rucker (5-of-9, 62 yards), Ben Harris (2-4, 20 yards), Micah Bowens (1-3, 95 yards, one touchdown) and Nick Evers (0-1).

Rucker’s two passes against Western Carolina is the only college experience that quarterbacks outside of Gabriel has entering the 2022 season.

Does Brent Venables expect to add experience via the transfer portal during the off-season?

“We’re still developing (behind Gabriel). We don’t have quote, unquote, answers right now,” Venables said. “The portal is a definite option for us. If we go that route, you find somebody that’s the right fit, the right age. There’s a lot that goes into that.

“Not to get into all those weeds, but that is a definite concern for us, no question about it.”

Gabriel’s’ been a leader on and off the field. He’s been a source of knowledge for his teammates, especially after playing under new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby at UCF during the 2019 season.

“I’ve been really pleased from beginning to end with Dillon and where he is,” Venables said. “He’s probably his own worst critic. And Coach Lebby probably would be too. But I’m looking at just the entire body and his leadership and his consistency. He’s done a great job all spring and I feel great about him.”

Mayfield, like Murray and Hurts, was a successful transfer quarterback. All three had to build trust and assume leadership with their new teammates.

Mayfield sees that trait with Gabriel.

“He’s a sharp cookie. He’s got a good head on his shoulders. Obviously, he had an extreme amount of success at UCF. So he’s a good player. But everything I’ve heard about him and just from our little bit of talking, he’s a great leader. He knows how to get the best out of his guys and that’s something I relate to,” Mayfield said.

Gabriel will continue to mentor the quarterback room. He’ll be there to answer questions and provide encouragement.

“I think it’s just learning every single day, to take a step forward. There will continue to be adversity and things you’ve gotta learn from,” Gabriel said. “There’s a bunch of things we can clean up. I think it’ll forever be that, learning from those and not making the same mistake.

“But overall throughout the whole spring, I know a lot of us were only able to see only that one game. I think the spring, just the amount of growth they made, and I’ve said this before, there’s a ton of growth. We need to make sure this summer’s our best summer and find ways to continue to take steps forward.”

