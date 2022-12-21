Brent Venables: Oklahoma's 2023 recruiting class shines with five-star players, blue-collar workers

NORMAN — Brent Venables appeared in a festive mood during a Wednesday news conference.

The Oklahoma coach — decked in a Christmas-colored sportscoat — celebrated the upcoming holiday by announcing his 2023 recruiting class.

OU had some home runs like five-star recruits Jackson Arnold (quarterback) and P.J. Adebawore (defensive end). There was a near-miss with five-star safety Peyton Bowen, who flipped from Notre Dame to Oregon. Many recruiting experts had forecast him to the Sooners.

Wednesday marked the opening of the early signing period, a 72-hour flurry of activity that sets up a football program’s future. After months of watching, a signed letter of intent can bring joy to some fan bases and pain to others.

One thing is certain: No college coach — at Alabama, Georgia and the rest of the 129 schools — will admit to an average signing class. All coaches are undefeated when it comes to gathering letters of intent.

OU entered Wednesday afternoon at No. 10 in Rivals team recruiting rankings. It’s a good showing for a team that finished .500 during the regular season.

By midday on Wednesday, the Sooners had a 24-man recruiting class.

Venables believes there could be up to 10 additional players added to the roster by the time of the first day of classes or February signing day.

Here are takeaways from Wednesday news conferences:

Jackson Arnold to be ‘face of Oklahoma’

Venables said Arnold is a “foundational player” for the Sooners.

It’s not only Arnold’s playmaking ability — he’s threw for more than 7,000 yards and 67 touchdowns over the past two seasons at Denton (Texas) Guyer High School — it’s his ability to keep this recruiting class threaded together.

“What I love about Jackson Arnold, is he was one of the first young men that I visited with in my office a year ago last January, me and his family had an amazing conversation. He was incredible anxious. I wondered, ‘Does he got to use the restroom?’ I mean, he was just antsy. He was just nervous,” Venables said. “This is the moment for him. He had taken several trips, including to Oklahoma prior (with) a different staff and around the country but he was at a really good place.”

“He knew what he wanted. The best of the best — they knew what they want and when they see it, they take it.”

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is excited about working with Arnold.

“It was critical (signing him),” Lebby said. “He’s a young man that has great vision and understanding of his impact and what he can do with the class and was able to do it. Incredibly appreciative of him and the family."

“Without a doubt, he’s been so strong, so good, so loyal. Been about his business. At some point, he’s going to be the face of Oklahoma, which is exciting.”

Across the board defensive help

Venables said there’s not one area on defense that warranted extra concentration. There were needs across the board.

“Addressing every single position on the team was a need. You don’t graduate that many guys and then lose that many guys and not feel like it’s important to replace all of them,” Venables said. “That’s something that’s been in the works for several months, something under the current way that the structure is in college football with the ability of players to leave at any point in time, certainly for us to have our ducks in a row for what we felt was most important in the portal to address. That’s kind of where we’re at.

“So no particular position that was more important than the other.”

By mid-afternoon, the Sooners had signed 14 defensive players and 10 offensive players.

NIL dollars play factor

When colleges talk about fits, there’s another topic that’s often discussed during recruiting meetings: The opportunity to make money from Name-Image-Likeness deals.

Venables said he loves where OU is at concerning NIL, collectives and the program’s philosophy. On Monday, the Crimson and Cream collective announced that it brought in $1.6 million in donations to support NIL opportunities for OU student-athletes.

Venables said many of his signees were “low maintenance” in the initial stages of recruiting with very few conversations about NIL.

“Not that that’s not important. I’ve said it many times. I had to get student loans so that I could have a little extra money in my pocket as a scholarship athlete. So I value the opportunity to let these players take advantage of the stage. But don’t get distracted. Distracted people get distracted. Distracted people distract people,” Venables said. “So I want to find guys that were very simple, very focused and driven. Education, becoming the best player they can be, they’re leaders in their particular locker room, they’re going to bring out the best in people.

“Young men that have a blue-collar mindset, that’s the profile that we’re looking for from all the other stuff, outside the ability to run and hit. Again, these are young men that represent what commitment looks like, in my opinion.”

Experience helps

Venables’s description of Austin Stogner’s return to the Sooners drew grins during the news conference. The former OU tight end left for South Carolina last season and will transfer back to OU in 2023.

“I met Austin maybe my second or third day here. He just wanted to shake my hand and tell me he was gone,” Venables said with a smile. “He had already made that decision. Once I realized it didn't matter what I had to say, it was just something he felt he needed and wanted to do. I wished him well. Now he has realized he wants to finish his career here at Oklahoma. He felt like this was home.

“He really felt like this was where he wanted to be to finish his career. We felt like he can be a tremendous addition. We know the talent, the size, the length and the athlete that Austin is and what a weapon he can be in our offense. I'm incredibly excited about him as well.”

Notre Dame transfer Jacob Lacey, a defensive lineman, also got his financial aid agreement papers to OU on Wednesday.

“Jacob’s a guy that we had a relationship with while we were at Clemson. Again, he's been a leader. Incredibly tough and versatile. Probably going to be just an inside guy. But a guy that understands leverage and how to play the game,” Venables said. “He's got a good foundation of fundamentals and moves well, who's a young man that we really felt like would be able to mentor some of the younger players. He's got great maturity but natural leadership skills and would bring great value to our locker room, having played at Notre Dame and having college experience.”

Dasan McCullough, a linebacker from Indiana, announced his transfer to OU, but Venables cannot comment on the player until his paperwork is processed.

OU also signed one junior college player, Kendel Dolby from NEO. He’s been rated as one of the top juco cornerbacks available during this cycle.

“You see versatility. You see elite transition. You see physicality. You see ball skills. And then you meet him and you see he’s the right fit for Oklahoma. Excited about Kendel, as well,” OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said.