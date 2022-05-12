Brent Venables not concerned with past and present comparisons of Oklahoma's defense

DUNCAN — From the instant that Brent Venables stepped off the airplane at Norman’s Westheimer Airport as Oklahoma’s next head coach, the expectations for the Sooners’ defense exploded.

There’s rebuilding to be done on the defensive side of things entering the 2022 season.

OU lost five defensive players to the NFL Draft last month — Nik Bonitto (second round, Denver Broncos), Brian Asamoah (third, Minnesota Vikings), Perrion Winfrey (fourth, Cleveland Browns), Delarrin Turner-Yell (fifth, Denver Broncos) and Isaiah Thomas (seventh, Cleveland Browns).

During Thursday’s OU Coaches Caravan stop in Duncan, Venables was asked this question: How is Oklahoma going to be better on defense than last season?

Venables wasn't interested in making any comparisons.

“I’m just focusing on what I see every day and just playing with incredible effort, being physical with great fundamentals and having a great understanding of our system," Venables said.

Venables admitted that the program lost good football players, but that there are other talented defensive players ready to take advantage of their opportunities.

“You saw a spring of improvement from beginning to the end, both in knowledge and their fundamentals, and I expect another jump this summer and I expect another jump in fall camp. I expect us to get better from the beginning of the year to the end,” the first-year OU coach said. “And so if that means we’re better than last year’s stats, it does. You would expect to be able to quantify improvement. That’s an easy one to compare.

“You know, I don’t even know what the numbers were , what we were ranked, what we were given up. It really doesn’t matter for us. What matters is what we’re doing moving forward.”

Practice and game repetitions will be key for the Sooners. Venables joked that you can’t give players a can of experience. It’s a developmental game.

Venables wants older players to lead the way.

“The more you play, the better you get,” he said. “That’s why the fifth-year senior is so valuable. We’re going to try to create an environment and a culture that it means something and it’s a big-time honor to be a senior. That’s significant and finishing your race, finishing your opportunity and graduating.

“You come to our team meeting room and the seniors are all sitting up front. And some of my best players are guys who have paid and have been there. That means something — guys that have stick-to-itivness to them. It has to be the foundation of your program.

“I want to create loyalty to the brand. And you do that by promoting graduation – a bunch of them are graduating tomorrow — and being there for him with high fives, a booty bump, that’s a big deal.”

The Duncan stop was the third of seven meetings between the coaches and fans. OU will have stops in Houston (Tuesday) and Dallas (Thursday) next week before ending the tour in Wichita on May 24 and Oklahoma City on May 26.

