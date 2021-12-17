Brent Venables makes additions to his Oklahoma coaching staff

Brent Venables announced the addition of some familiar faces to his Oklahoma football staff on Friday.

Jerry Schmidt officially returns to Norman as the director of sports enhancement and strength and conditioning. Brandon Hall, a former defensive assistant coach, is the new safeties coach. Miguel Chavis will follow Venables from Clemson and become the defensive ends coach.

Schmidt was at Oklahoma from 1999-2017. He spent the past four seasons at Texas A&M.

"That's a critical hire on so many levels. Jerry's values, expectations and standards align with mine and ours as a program. He's a detail guy, is super consistent and tough, but he's reasonable. He's the same guy whether you're winning by 40 or down by 14,” Venables said in an OU statement. “I think it's important from a leadership standpoint that we have someone who has clear vision about what all of that looks like. So while his experience is tremendous, he's also an effective communicator and excellent motivator. He's going to bring out the absolute best in our guys.”

Schmidt’s initial hiring occurred at the same time that Venables began at OU.

