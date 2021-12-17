Brent Venables makes additions to his Oklahoma coaching staff

Brent Venables announced the addition of some familiar faces to his Oklahoma football staff on Friday.
Jerry Schmidt officially returns to Norman as the director of sports enhancement and strength and conditioning. Brandon Hall, a former defensive assistant coach, is the new safeties coach. Miguel Chavis will follow Venables from Clemson and become the defensive ends coach.
Schmidt was at Oklahoma from 1999-2017. He spent the past four seasons at Texas A&M.
"That's a critical hire on so many levels. Jerry's values, expectations and standards align with mine and ours as a program. He's a detail guy, is super consistent and tough, but he's reasonable. He's the same guy whether you're winning by 40 or down by 14,” Venables said in an OU statement. “I think it's important from a leadership standpoint that we have someone who has clear vision about what all of that looks like. So while his experience is tremendous, he's also an effective communicator and excellent motivator. He's going to bring out the absolute best in our guys.”
Schmidt’s initial hiring occurred at the same time that Venables began at OU.
"What immediately popped in my mind when I got the call from Brent is just how special OU is. I enjoyed my time (at Texas A&M) and in the SEC, but it wasn't a hard decision for me to come back,” Schmidt said in the release. “I got the same feeling when Brent called me that I got when Bob (Stoops) called me to join him in Norman when he got hired. Because Brent's like Bob. Brent's reputation around the country is about toughness, and that's what OU's about – toughness, working hard. That's what this whole state's about. I just want to come back and be a part of it.”
Hall has been Troy’s defensive coordinator for the past three seasons. A 20-year coaching veteran, he was a student-assistant from 1998-2000 under Venables before beginning his professional career. He also was a graduate assistant (2001-03) and defensive quality control assistant (2004-05) at OU.
“He was one of the first people I met when I came to Oklahoma in 1999 when he was a student assistant. To see him continue to bloom at each of his stops has been really cool for me, all the way to being one of the best defensive coordinators in college football the last few years at Troy,” Venables said of Hall. “He's been a leader, he's loyal, he's tough, he's smart, he's really innovative and he connects well with the players. They're in for a treat."
Hall’s first full-time job was linebackers coach at Northern Iowa in 2006. He was Broken Arrow High School’s defensive coordinator in 2007 before moving to Central Oklahoma for three seasons before rejoining the OU program in a quality control position in 2011.
"When people talk about 'going home,' this is actually true in my case. I was born in Norman, so Oklahoma is a special place for me. I started my career here under Coach (Bob) Stoops, and both he and Coach Venables took a chance on me,” Hall said in the press release. “They're a big reason I'm here. I've always believed that your identity as a coach is your foundation, and my foundation is Coach Stoops and Coach Venables. I've been able to go out and develop my own style and develop as a coach and person, but to be able to come back and be a part of the OU tradition is something I can't describe.”
Chavis spent the past five years at Clemson in a defensive player development role. A former defensive tackle for the Tigers, he worked with the defensive line.
“He's a former player at Clemson who was recruited by Coach (Dabo) Swinney and went on to play in the NFL, but he'd probably be the first to tell you he thought he would play there a lot longer,” Venables said. “After going back to school, getting his degree and becoming an ordained minister, he found his calling in coaching. He was a real blessing to me at Clemson in our room as we built that program – on defense, in particular. He's very passionate, he's intense, players love him. He's very gifted as a coach, as a communicator, teacher and mentor. And he's high on life.”
Added Chavis: “This is a dream job. As a football fan, I've always looked at about four schools as the cream of the crop – Clemson, OU, Alabama and Ohio State. All I knew about OU is I thought they were at the top of college football and that my mentor Brent Venables came from there. This is what I've been preparing for, even back to my playing days at Clemson. I've always loved coaching – always wanted to know the 'why' behind what we were doing, loved preparing in the NFL and appreciated the different schemes and philosophies. The past five years I've been attending the Brent Venables school of defense, and I was getting a Ph. D. I'm excited to be with the guys and develop them on and off the field.”