Brent Venables' jet-setting first week as OU's coach brings highs, lows on recruiting trail

Brent Venables has had a whirlwind first week as Oklahoma’s football coach.
He’s crossed the country multiple times in an effort to keep the Sooners’ 2022 recruiting class glued together. He’s also working to find difference makers who can complete the roster.
It could be a wild finish to Wednesday, the opening day of college football’s early signing period.
Josh McCuistion has covered OU recruiting for two decades. The co-publisher of SoonerScoop is bracing for a unique last push.
How would McCuistion rate Venables’ first week?
“I would say probably an 8.5,” he said. “It’s been exemplary. He’s really done well with as many fires as they had to put out … everybody that I’ve talked to, from parents to recruits, they love his message and love what he’s saying.
“It’s one of those things where if this guy has a year to build relationships, he’s going to be fine. He’s going to recruit well for OU. People want to believe in Brent Venables and that’s a huge piece of this that I think people don’t think about. You can have a great message, but if it doesn’t come across correctly, it doesn’t really matter.”
There have been ups and downs during this week.
What player has OU been able to maintain on its recruiting list?
“Jake Taylor, just because of the need that they have along the offensive line,” McCuistion said. “He is a guy that, OU as a program through two different coaching staffs, thinks a lot of. He’s going to be an outstanding player.
“For him to not ever waver … it’s like he put a stake in the ground for the rest of the class. It’s like we’ve weathered this storm, a few of us are still standing.
“Him and Robert Spears-Jennings, they all kind of headed that up. I think it was really integral in kind of slowing the bleed a little bit until Brent Venables got on the scene.”
Taylor is a 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive tackle from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. Spears-Jennings (6-2, 200) is a Broken Arrow star projected to play defensive back.
The top recruit that the Sooners lost during the coaching transition was Gabe Dindy, a defensive tackle who flipped to Texas A&M last week.
“That is the kind of guy that Oklahoma hasn’t landed much,” McCuistion said. “Kind of like what I said about Jake Taylor. It’s not just about his talent, which is huge and immense and everybody recognizes it. But at the same, it’s big because it hurt OU and it helped Texas A&M. When you’re recruiting so hard against them, it’s just hard to overcome that kind of sting.”
Venables is creating relationships with the 2022 class, with many wondering how he finds time to sleep.
“What really amazes me is how well-crafted this has been,” McCuistion said. “Coaches do this stuff all the time. They are planning out the week. They do so within the structure of a very formulated staff and have people directing the flight plan.
“For him to do it and do it basically off the cuff with a bunch of people he doesn’t know, it’s really impressive how organized it seemed to be. I’m sure if you ask him on signing day, he’ll say it was chaotic and wild, but they’ve made it look very clean.
“It’s really been impressive to watch. Anybody doubting Brent Venables’ energy for this job, this week alone should answer any of those concerns.”