Brent Venables' jet-setting first week as OU's coach brings highs, lows on recruiting trail

What player has OU been able to maintain on its recruiting list?

“Jake Taylor, just because of the need that they have along the offensive line,” McCuistion said. “He is a guy that, OU as a program through two different coaching staffs, thinks a lot of. He’s going to be an outstanding player.

“For him to not ever waver … it’s like he put a stake in the ground for the rest of the class. It’s like we’ve weathered this storm, a few of us are still standing.

“Him and Robert Spears-Jennings, they all kind of headed that up. I think it was really integral in kind of slowing the bleed a little bit until Brent Venables got on the scene.”

Taylor is a 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive tackle from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. Spears-Jennings (6-2, 200) is a Broken Arrow star projected to play defensive back.

The top recruit that the Sooners lost during the coaching transition was Gabe Dindy, a defensive tackle who flipped to Texas A&M last week.