Brent Venables is former OU star's choice for next coach: 'He's a guy who understands the Sooners' tradition'

Imagine former Oklahoma star Dominque Franks in a room with Joe Castiglione.
What would the former NFL defensive back tell the OU director of athletics about Brent Venables’ candidacy as the Sooners’ next head coach?
“He’s a guy who understands the Sooners’ tradition,” Franks said on Friday afternoon. “He’s going to come in and he’s not going to let the kids or the fan base be happy with winning Big 12 championships. He’s going to see the bigger picture and say we need to take the next step.
“We need to go and compete for national championships and bring a national championship back to Norman because it’s been way too long.”
Venables’ name emerged as a candidate from the moment Lincoln Riley announced his departure for USC. Venables has spent the past decade as Clemson’s defensive coordinator after spending 13 seasons on Bob Stoops’ staff at OU.
The OU search ended the work week with no coach in place, a five-day stretch that’s tested the patience of Sooner Nation. Oklahoma hasn’t been without a head coach for this long since 1998, when eight days elapsed between John Blake and Stoops.
Franks, who is now an Owasso High School assistant coach, said he’s joined several other players in a text chain following OU news and rooting for their former defensive coordinator to earn the job.
“It’s good that he still has a lot of support in the state of Oklahoma,” Franks said. “It’s our job, as former players, to support him just like he supported us when he came to recruit us in high school. He supports us in college and in the NFL.
“If he wants the job at the University of Oklahoma, he has our support because that’s somebody that we spent three-to-five years with (in college). He has a special play in our hearts and we hope for nothing but the best for him.”
After Franks’ pro career ended, he entered coaching. He recently completed his first season at Owasso.
Venables discovered the news and reached out to him, offering well wishes and advice.
Franks said he’s watched Venables from afar over the years. He sees all the same characteristics of when the coach roamed the OU sideline. He laughed when talking about Venables needing a “get-back” coach if he were to return to Norman.
“My favorite story was my first year starting. We had an ABC game and it was a night game. We would have meetings on Saturday morning. We’d see him at 8 in the morning and we wouldn’t play until 7:30 and it’s like he’s already have 15-20 cups of coffee,” Franks said with a chuckle. “I remember looking at (teammate Brian Jackson) and saying ‘hey man, I don’t think Coach V is going be able to make it to tonight. He’s too amped up.”
Franks said he thinks Venables has slowed down as he matured as a coach.
“Just seeing him now and seeing his growth, it seems like he’s calmed down a little bit and able to manage those emotions,” Franks said. “I don’t know if it’s because we stressed him out so much that he was also so animated.”
The key with Venables, Franks said, is hear the message and not the tone. It was a style that helped him when being coached hard in the NFL.
“I never really had a coach to raise his voice as much as he did because he was so passionate,” Franks said. “But when you heard the message, no matter how it came out, you knew it was coming from his heart. He wanted you to be the best version of the player and of the person that you could be.”
Until OU names its new coach, Franks will be on Venables’ side for the work put in both on and off the field.
“I would love for people to be able to see the balance he does have and not just as the defensive coordinator of a football team,” Franks said. “I would want them to see he’s more of the man he is off the field, loving with his family and taking us all in and treating us like we were his own.”