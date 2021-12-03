Brent Venables is former OU star's choice for next coach: 'He's a guy who understands the Sooners' tradition'

Franks said he thinks Venables has slowed down as he matured as a coach.

“Just seeing him now and seeing his growth, it seems like he’s calmed down a little bit and able to manage those emotions,” Franks said. “I don’t know if it’s because we stressed him out so much that he was also so animated.”

The key with Venables, Franks said, is hear the message and not the tone. It was a style that helped him when being coached hard in the NFL.

“I never really had a coach to raise his voice as much as he did because he was so passionate,” Franks said. “But when you heard the message, no matter how it came out, you knew it was coming from his heart. He wanted you to be the best version of the player and of the person that you could be.”

Until OU names its new coach, Franks will be on Venables’ side for the work put in both on and off the field.

“I would love for people to be able to see the balance he does have and not just as the defensive coordinator of a football team,” Franks said. “I would want them to see he’s more of the man he is off the field, loving with his family and taking us all in and treating us like we were his own.”

