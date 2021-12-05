Brent Venables hired as OU's next head football coach

“Brent was a major part of our 2000 national championship team here at OU, won two national titles at Clemson and, all told, has coached in eight national championship games. He knows the formula to win national championships and has the toughness, the attitude and the fight that I think will elevate our program in a lot of positive ways,” said legendary OU coach Bob Stoops in the university news release.

“I’ve always loved his energy, excitement and passion for the game — it clearly spills over to his players. He has the absolute right experience to come in at this time and really boost our program.

“With 13 years here at OU and 10 at Clemson, you couldn’t ask for better preparation to handle a job like this and handle it well. He’s taking over a 10-2 team that has so much more potential, and the bottom line is he’s the perfect guy to get us to the next level.”

Venables’ defensive units have been remarkably consistent over the last decade. Each of the last eight Clemson defenses have ranked in the top 15 nationally in yards allowed and seven of the last eight have ranked in the top 20 in points allowed.