Brent Venables doesn't want lukewarm effort from OU players, rather a boiling point of '212'

NORMAN — Key Lawrence gave a strong endorsement to Oklahoma’s new head football coach.

“I love that man. I heard all the stereotypes like talking about saying you want to run through a wall for that man? But I really would,” Lawrence said Tuesday. “That’s how I feel everyone’s opinion on him — nothing but praises for him.”

The Sooners completed their first spring practice under first-year coach Brent Venables on Tuesday. The media was allowed to witness 45 minutes of the two-hour, spirited workout.

Monday, Venables mentioned numbers like 34 (days before the spring game) and 23 (date of the spring game).

The number “212” is also often mentioned and also has been seen as a recent hashtag. Allow Lawrence and D.J. Graham to explain.

“Every day he tells us to go 212. For you guys that don’t know, 212 degrees (Fahrenheit) is when water starts boiling. And that’s something that just stuck with us and he’s just been so real with us and cares for us, so why not?” Lawrence said.

Added Graham: “We keep talking about 212. It’s 211 right here, it’s hustling and then 212 is straining. Like I said, we’re going to keep coming and I already know our relationship is going to grow and it’s going to get better as we continue.”

Linebacker DeShaun White chose to remain in school instead of jumping to the NFL. Venables was a big reason why.

"That was probably the easiest part of the decision, just knowing that I would play for the absolutely best defensive coordinator in college football. I would say the absolute best head coach now," White said.

"That was probably the easiest part of the decision just knowing that someone as prestigious as him — the things that he's done, it's like video-game like — so the opportunity to play for someone like him at the position that he specializes in and teaches in, it doesn't get better for me individually."

Demanding, but not demeaning. That’s how defensive coordinator Ted Roof explained the program’s coaching style.

Venables created a successful defense while at Clemson. It’s just expected that OU will adopt the same look.

One thing is not to compare the 2022 defense to that under former defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. Roof wouldn’t allow that.

"We're very multiple. We're going to do the things that we did at Clemson, but you're always looking to evolve and learn from other people. We're going to be very multiple,” Roof said. “But at the same time, every year you evolve and try to get better because that's part of the deal. We ask our players to be in a constant strive to improve, and as coaches we have to do the same thing. From that aspect, yeah, we're going to be very multiple and always looking to improve with different wrinkles.

“As far as comparing our scheme to the last staff's scheme, I'm not going to do that. They won a lot of football games here. What we're worried about is doing what we do and making us the absolute best at how we do it."

Roof is looking for team leaders. There are some players stepping up, but after only one practice the veteran coach is reluctant to name them.

Jeffery Johnson transferred to OU from Tulane. The graduate student had many opportunities, but chose the Sooners in part because of Venables.

The head coach is as good as advertised, the defensive lineman said.

“Just coming here, ‘I’ve never seen a coach with his passion. It’s just crazy. He makes players want to play even harder for him,” Johnson said. “He sets that standard. The standard is the standard, no matter where you go, whether it’s at Oklahoma or any other school.

“I feel like just him with the passion he brings to the table, it makes players want to play for him more. I think that’s going to be a big thing for us next year.”

