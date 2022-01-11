Brent Venables completes his OU football staff

Brent Venables has completed his coaching staff with Tuesday’s news that Jay Valai will be the program’s co-defensive coordinator/pass defense.
Valai’s announcement comes one day after he coached Alabama’s cornerbacks in the College Football Playoff championship game on Monday night.
Valai is familiar with Oklahoma. He was Texas’ cornerbacks coach during the 2020 campaign and was a defensive quality control coach at Georgia in 2016-17 with the latter season including a win over OU in the Rose Bowl.
“Jay is one of the up-and-coming coaches in college football. He brings a tremendous amount of passion and energy to the job, as well as a real love for the game and for relationship-building,” Venables said in a statement. “He’s experienced the game collegiately at the highest level as a player at Wisconsin and has gained terrific coaching experience on the NFL and college levels. He’ll bring a lot of great ideas from a scheme standpoint; he’s one of the best teachers in the game, and he’s got a great reputation as a recruiter.
“He’s going to be a head coach sooner rather than later. Sometimes you know when guys have ‘it’, and Jay certainly has it.”
Venables had crossed paths with Valai, a former Wisconsin football player, over the past decade.
“Coach Venables and I met on the road recruiting years ago, and he has always been awesome to me as a mentor. We both love football so much and I’ve loved talking about the nuances of the game with him,” Valai said. “Just going back and forth with ideas and thoughts, scheme adjustments and so on. We just really clicked. But I also really admire his passion. That’s one thing you can’t hide in life, and Coach Venables is one of the most passionate and authentic human beings you could ever meet.
“Alabama has been awesome and Nick Saban is the G.O.A.T. I learned so much working under him and we have a tremendous relationship. He and Miss Terry have been amazing to my family and me. But to get the opportunity to be closer to home working for an Oklahoma program I grew up watching while living in Dallas and to work with Brent and be a cook in the kitchen with him is special. I’m excited. It’s beyond a blessing to be part of Sooner Nation.”
Venables retained the offensive assistant coaches and added only new coordinator Jeff Lebby.
The defense now includes Valai, defensive coordinator Ted Roof, defensive tackles coach Todd Bates, defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis and safeties coach Brandon Hall.