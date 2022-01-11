Brent Venables completes his OU football staff

“Coach Venables and I met on the road recruiting years ago, and he has always been awesome to me as a mentor. We both love football so much and I’ve loved talking about the nuances of the game with him,” Valai said. “Just going back and forth with ideas and thoughts, scheme adjustments and so on. We just really clicked. But I also really admire his passion. That’s one thing you can’t hide in life, and Coach Venables is one of the most passionate and authentic human beings you could ever meet.

“Alabama has been awesome and Nick Saban is the G.O.A.T. I learned so much working under him and we have a tremendous relationship. He and Miss Terry have been amazing to my family and me. But to get the opportunity to be closer to home working for an Oklahoma program I grew up watching while living in Dallas and to work with Brent and be a cook in the kitchen with him is special. I’m excited. It’s beyond a blessing to be part of Sooner Nation.”

Venables retained the offensive assistant coaches and added only new coordinator Jeff Lebby.

The defense now includes Valai, defensive coordinator Ted Roof, defensive tackles coach Todd Bates, defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis and safeties coach Brandon Hall.

