In an otherwise straightforward television appearance following Oklahoma’s 2024 SEC schedule reveal on June 14, Sooners coach Brent Venables delivered an attention grabber when he shifted his focus back to the program’s final season in the Big 12 ahead this fall.

“If we just get better on defense we’re going to win 10-plus games and have a chance to hang a banner up at the end of the year,” he told the panel of Toby Rowland, Gabe Ikard and Teddy Lehman on the broadcast streamed from Rudy’s Country Store in Norman.

Improvement on that side of the ball will be central to any sort of OU turnaround in 2023. Can the Sooners defense really be championship good in Venables’ second season in charge?

Such a significant jump from OU’s defense this fall would come as a major reversal for a unit that was…well…rather un-Venables-like in 2022. More often than not, opposing offenses tore through the Sooners to historic proportions in the program’s debut campaign under Venables and his defensive-minded leadership.

Through the air, OU allowed 273.5 yards per game last fall, good for 119th in the nation and the most given up by any of Venables defenses in his 23 seasons as a coordinator. On the ground, the frequently out-physicaled Sooners conceded more rushing yards (2,437 total -- 187.5 per game) than all but one other Big 12 defense and finished 106th in the country.

All told, opponents piled on 30 points per game as OU stumbled to its first losing season since 1998. Only two Sooner defenses have given up more points per contest since 1903.

So where could OU’s defensive turnaround in 2023 begin? Like most things on a football field, it’ll start up front with a defensive line unit beefed up via the transfer portal this offseason.

Gashed in the run game and missing a cutting edge in the pass rush, the Sooners’ struggles began at the line of scrimmage in 2022.

“The point of attack — we weren't very good last year,” Venables said in March. “We got bullied around and beat up too much.”

In the aftermath, retooling that defensive line became a clear point of emphasis in OU’s offseason roster construction.

On the edge, the Sooners now boast a pair of proven pass-rushing talents in Rondell Bothroyd (Wake Forest) and Trace Ford (Oklahoma State). Up the middle, Jacob Lacey (Notre Dame), Davon Sears (Texas State), Da’Jon Terry (Tennessee) and Phillip Paea (Utah State) make up the new arrivals in a group of defensive tackles that gives OU more size and speed than it possessed in Venables’ first run.

Coming off a season in which the Sooners gave up 4.5 yards per carry and finished 107th in pass rushing (per Pro Football Focus), this cast of transfer newcomers will be looked upon to charge a new-look unit at the line of scrimmage in 2023.

Another point of focus for expected improvement is in the much-discussed CHEETAH position at the heart of the Sooners defense.

Last fall, veteran linebacker DaShaun White took on the do-it-all, hybrid linebacker/safety role and went on to play 954 total snaps, second-most among OU defenders. But in Indiana transfer Dasan McCullough — the 6-foot-5, 222-pound defender who measures in five inches taller than White and plays at the same weight — the Sooners have a more natural fit at the position Venables and Co. consider critical within OU’s defensive system.

McCullough closed his first spring camp with the Sooners talking about the strides he made in the new position during his initial months on campus. He should be even further along by the time OU kicks off with Arkansas State on Sept. 2.

“From like a technique standpoint, practice No. 1 to 15 has been a crazy improvement,” McCullough said following the Sooners’ April 22 spring game. “Just learning different checks and how coach Venables really wants to run his defense has been the most challenging part. Really time is what’s gotten me better. So just time and reps is all I needed.”

At linebacker, optimism lies in the depth OU expects to have in a promising young crop at the position with second-year players Jaren Kanak, Kobie McKinzie and Kip Lewis each projected to take on larger roles.

Only three Sooner defenders eclipsed 900 snaps in 2022; all three were linebackers (White, Danny Stutsman and David Ugwoegbu). OU can use all the help it can get from its underclassmen in 2023.

Similar to the defensive line, answers to the Sooners’ secondary woes from a year ago could come via a collection of new faces. Texas Tech safety Reggie Pearson, Northeastern Oklahoma cornerback Kendel Dolby and five-star freshman safety Peyton Bowen are among those likely to factor into OU’s plans at the back end alongside familiar staples such as Billy Bowman and Woodi Washington.

But perhaps the Sooners’ greatest advantage toward stepping up a level or several on defense in 2023 is time.

Venables and his coaching staff spent all four months of the 2022 season emphasizing the challenges in settling players into a new system and underscoring the value of patience. By the time Week 1 arrives in September, Venables’ staff will have been in charge for nearly 21 full months.

Through time and boosted personnel, improvement on defense for OU is likely in 2023. Projecting a championship-caliber to emerge out of Norman this fall is a taller task, at least for the moment.

To address the question of how soon the Sooners feel they can reach Venables-like levels on defense and the prediction the 52-year-old coach lobbed on June 14, it’s worth revisiting this statement Venables offered up on the eve of spring camp earlier this year.

“It never happens fast enough,” Venables said. “And wherever we are, by the end of next season it’s still not going to be good enough. The best of the best are never satisfied. (But) I expect us to be on another planet defensively.”

