Breaking down OU's 49-14 win over Nebraska: Sooners rush for more than 300 yards

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Game of the Century it was not.

In the 88th all-time meeting between the schools, Oklahoma traveled to Nebraska and stomped the Cornhuskers in a comfortable, 49-14 win Saturday afternoon on Tom Osborne Field. With their highest-ever point total against the Huskers in Lincoln, the Sooners improved to 3-0 under first-year head coach Brent Venables. Nebraska, following the defeat in interim head coach Mickey Joseph's debut, now sits at 1-3 on the year.

The Cornhuskers drew first blood in front of the announced crowd of 87,161, mounting an early 7-0 lead on Casey Thompson’s 32-yard touchdown pass to Trey Palmer less than four minutes into the action. OU responded with 35 unanswered points before halftime on scores courtesy of Dillon Gabriel, Jalil Farooq, Marcus Major and Eric Gray, all while defensive coordinator Ted Roof and the Sooners’ defense pitched a shutout for the final 26:19 before the break.

The first-half barrage and the smothering defensive effort that came with it from OU had the contest effectively iced by halftime.

The Sooners padded the lead anyway with second half touchdowns on Gray's 21-yard scoring run and Theo Wease's first touchdown reception since 2020 before Davis Beville replaced Gabriel (16-of-27, 230 yards total yards) under center in the third quarter. Nebraska waved the proverbial white flag six minutes after the half when Joseph replaced quarterback Casey Thompson with redshirt freshman Chubba Purdy. OU now leads the all-time series 47-38-3.

Up next, the Sooners open Big 12 play with a visit from Kansas State in Week 4. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Fox-23.

Offensive player(s) of the game: OU's run game

On the day the Sooners delivered their best-ever offensive showing in Lincoln, OU's run game snapped out of an early season funk with a season-high 319 total yards.

"To go into an environment like this and have the ability to establish the run game early, moving people and attacking the second and third levels like we did with a variety of backs and quarterbacks, really proud of our guys," Venables said.

Behind an offensive line bolstered by the return of tackle Wanya Morris, Eric Gray led the way on the ground.

The senior running back went for a season-high 113 yards — his best single-game tally as a Sooner — on 11 carries (10.3 per attempt) and added the first two touchdowns of his season on either side of halftime. Through three weeks, Gray leads OU in carries (37) and yards (286).

Elsewhere in the backfield, Marcus Major found the end zone for a third consecutive week while freshman Jovantae Barnes reached a career-high with 77 yards on 13 carries. Even Gabriel, who entered the day with 10 yards rushing on the season, got in on the act with his 61-yard touchdown scamper.

"I just have belief in those guys and I'm confident in our run game," Gabriel said. "I think we can improve every week."

Against a Nebraska defense that allowed 200-plus rushing yards in Weeks 1 and 3, the Sooners broke out with their best showing on the ground in 2022.

Defensive player of the game: LB Jaren Kanak

In place of senior linebacker DaShaun White — ejected before halftime for targeting — Jaren Kanak stepped up Saturday afternoon. And in the most significant action of his young OU career, the freshman linebacker made the most of his opportunity.

Kanak led the the Sooners with a team-high 10 total tackles, including three solo, and quarterback hurry in his third career game. He also handed the Huskers their final death blow, too. Any hope of a home team comeback faded after the fumble Kanak forced on Nebraska's opening drive of the second half.

That play, Venables said afterward, earned Kanak the "Swift Sooner Award", given to the player who produces the first turnover in a given game.

"Punched the ball out," Venables said. "Great job. He's just learning how to play linebacker. He has no idea what he's doing yet. But he's made a lot of improvement from fundamentals and the language and I know things are going a million miles an hour for him. But he did a nice job."

Kanak’s powerful first impressions as an early enrollee in the spring have carried into the fall. Saturday’s performance delivered the latest taste of promise from the young linebacker.

Play of the game

On the heels of Nebraska’s sparkling opening offensive series, OU’s response came with help from Gabriel's feet, not his left arm.

Five plays from scrimmage after Thompson’s touchdown toss, the Sooners faced a 3rd and 7 from their own 39-yard line when Gabriel dropped back and then burst beyond the line of scrimmage on a designed draw play. Past the first set of Husker defenders, Gabriel cut right at midfield, then tip-toed down the Sooners’ sideline and 61 yards later had the game level with the longest rushing score of his career.

“It was huge," Venables said. "What sweet feet he had, too. Who would have thought? Anytime the quarterback has a threat to run the football, it's hard."

"It was an easy job for me," Gabriel said. "I didn’t get touched or had to make a move. I did what I had to do."

A bit of historical context on Gabriel's second rushing touchdown of the year: former Sooners quarterback Jamelle Holieway ran in 32 touchdowns at OU from 1985-88, but never logged a rushing score as long as Gabriel’s opener on Saturday.

Stat of the day

Twelve seconds into the second quarter, Marcus Major punched in from a yard out and the OU lead opened to 21-7.

"Marcus did a great job running tough," said offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

Major's touchdown marked his fourth of the year and the redshirt junior needed only 16 carries to get there. With Saturday's score, Major has now tallied more touchdowns in 2022 than in three previous seasons at OU combined.

Surprise moment

It’s not often you see a fifth-year tight end with 42 career receptions fire a touchdown pass, but that’s exactly what Willis did on the Sooners’ fourth touchdown of the day.

With 11:35 to go before halftime, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby called for the double pass. Gabriel took the snap, turned and threw to his tight end. Willis, in turn, looked downfield and found Major without a Nebraska defender within five yards of him for a 24-yard touchdown.

The trick play marked the first OU passing touchdown by a non-quarterback since wide receiver Nick Basquine completed a touchdown to Jalen Hurts in the 2019 Big 12 Championship game.

“I was a quarterback in high school," Willis said. "We did it in fall camp. I didn’t get the ball out on time and I thought I was fired for it. We had tryouts and I won the tryouts again. It was good to get a look and actually throw that pass.”

Gabriel left Saturday's game with a quarterback rating of 155.3. Willis, from his single touchdown toss, finished at 631.6.