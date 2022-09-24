Breaking down OU's 41-34 loss to Kansas State

NORMAN — Oklahoma faced adversity for the first time of the Brent Venables era on Saturday night.

The Sooners were trailing by a touchdown heading into the final 15 minutes. An impressive LED stadium light show took a sellout crowd’s minds off the tense game between the third and fourth quarters.

OU faced a challenge after a slow first half in a 33-3 win over Kent State, but this was a much tougher test.

No. 6 Oklahoma would lose its first game this season to a team that’s had their number over the past decade.

What happened during No. 6 Oklahoma’s 41-34 loss to the Wildcats?

Player of the game

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez came close to beating the Sooners while wearing a Nebraska uniform last season.

He accomplished the job in impressive fashion before a sellout Memorial Stadium crowd.

Martinez collected 382 yards of total offense (234 yards passing, 148 rushing) with four rushing touchdowns and a passing score. His number of carries (21) and rushing yardage were second-best in his career.

Play of the game

Martinez sent Oklahoma fans scurrying for the exits with his big fourth-quarter.

OU trailed 34-27 with 2:39 remaining when it forced K-State into a third-and-16 situation from its own 41. Martinez drifted back and took off through the heart of the OU defense before sliding down to complete a 55-yard run at the Oklahoma 4.

It was a savvy play by the quarterback, who was looking to burn even more time and give OU fans a slow, painful end to the Big 12 opener.

Stat of the game

The Sooners were flagged for a season-high 11 penalties for 87 yards, with many seeming to come at the worst possible times. The offensive line’s false starts and holding calls stymied drives, there was a costly facemask penalty on Billy Bowman during K-State’s final drive and a delay of game call when OU seemed confused on a key fourth-and-1 situation in the fourth quarter.

Any eligibility left?

On a day that the Selmon brothers — Lee Roy, Lucious and Dewey — were celebrated with a statue just outside Memorial Stadium, Oklahoma had defensive issues early in the Big 12 opener.

Kansas State had three pass plays for 20-plus yards and two run plays of 10-plus yards in the first quarter, accounting for 89 of the Wildcats’ 160 yards in the opening 15 minutes.

It was a big change from the Selmon days.

This generation will only know the Selmons through grainy clips and stories, but the trio of brothers was one of the most dominant groups of defensive players during Barry Switzer’s early days.

Oklahoma was 54-3-1 when the Selmons were suiting up. The team captured four Big 8 championships and two national titles.

An hour-long ceremony before Saturday’s game included Lucious and Dewey as well as Switzer, who gave a long speech about their impact on the program.

The family was honored during halftime on Saturday night and the brothers made their hometown of Eufaula very proud.

Return specialist

Remember when Kevin Lockett and Tyler Lockett used to pester Oklahoma with their special teams returns?

Longtime OU fans probably felt that same queasy feeling in the second quarter.

The Sooners rallied hard to tie the game at 14 only to see Malik Knowles’ 58-yard return on the ensuing kickoff set up a short field that ended with Martinez’s 3-yard touchdown run.

Knowles was last year’s All-Big 12 first-team choice for returner after having two touchdown returns for scores. He entered Saturday fourth in K-State history for kick returns for scores (three) and kickoff-return average.

Special teams have also been an emphasis for K-State, which has had 60 kickoff and punt returns for touchdowns since 2005. It is easily the most in that category, well ahead of second-place Alabama (39) during that same period.

Self-inflicted pain

Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel left Nebraska lamenting some missed opportunities despite a 35-point margin of victory.

There were missed passes again against the Wildcats that probably will bother the veteran quarterback.

In the opening possession, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby dialed up a good option pass. Gabriel rolled left and missed Jalil Farooq, who was just a few yards ahead of him with plenty of room to run.

In the second quarter, Gabriel missed a wide-open Drake Stoops. The wide receiver had gotten behind the secondary on a play that looked like it could have been a touchdown. OU would be forced to punt.

On the first possession of the second half, OU was in an offensive rhythm and had moved to the K-State 29. An eight-yard pass was negated by Chris Murray’s holding penalty. Instead of second-and-2 from the 21, OU faced first-and-20 from the K-State 39.

The Sooners had to settle for a field goal after getting behind the chains.

Later in the third quarter, the Sooners lost the ball on downs when Gabriel missed a fourth-and-4 pass intended for Drake Stoops while at the Wildcats’ 39 to kill another possession.

In the fourth quarter, Gabriel overthrew Mims on fourth-and-9 from the K-State 42. This time, a false start on McKade Mettauer had OU working from first-and-15 before the punt.

Recalling Collin

Exactly one decade ago, Kansas State quarterback Collin Klein was a battering ram against the Sooners in a 24-19 win over the Sooners in Norman.

Ten years later, Klein used his wits to put pressure on Oklahoma.

In his first season as the Wildcats’ offensive coordinator, his game plan looked reminiscent of his 2012 performance against Oklahoma.

Klein rushed 17 times for 79 yards and a touchdown in the five-point win over OU. He also was 13-of-21 for 149 yards, throwing just enough to keep that year’s Oklahoma defense at arm’s length.

The quarterback run game with Martinez damaged the Sooners’ ability to gain control.

Martinez made an appearance at Memorial Stadium for the second consecutive year.

Last season, Martinez was Nebraska’s starter. In the Huskers’ 23-16 loss to the Sooners, Martinez was 19-of-25 passing for 289 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The quarterback also rushed 17 times for 34 yards and a touchdown in that contest.

Martinez had a stronger game against the Sooners in 2022 with Klein calling the shots. He finished with 148 rushing yards with physical, strong running.