Breaking down OU's 33-3 win over Kent State

NORMAN — After a slow start, the Sooners erupted.

Ninth-ranked Oklahoma scored 26 second-half points and stormed past visiting Kent State Saturday night, improving to 2-0 under coach Brent Venables in a 33-3 win at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

The Sooners stumbled through the bulk of the first half and trailed 3-0 with 1:10 remaining until the break before claiming a 7-3 halftime lead on Dillon Gabriel’s 36-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Mims, jumpstarting a run of 33 unanswered OU points. Gabriel completed 21-of-28 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns in his second career game with the Sooners, while Mims turned in a record-setting personal performance.

Defensively, sophomore linebacker Danny Stutsman led the way with a career-high 12 total tackles. Billy Bowman and Jaden Davis combined for a forced fumble in the third quarter to produce OU’s lone defensive turnover of the game.

OU travels to face Nebraska in Week 3 for its first road trip of the 2022 season. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on Fox-23.

Offensive player of the game

Mims waited six games into the 2021 season to score his first touchdown last fall. In 2022, the junior pass catcher got to work sooner, hauling in a pair of receiving scores while setting a pair of career records along the way in Week 2.

Mims set career highs with seven catches and 163 yards, all while fueling the Sooners’ offense with touchdown receptions of 36 and 58 yards. The two-score effort marked the fifth multi-touchdown performance of Mims’ OU career.

For good measure, Mims added a flair in the return game, too, tearing off a 41-yard punt return in the early seconds of the fourth quarter.

Defensive player of the game

Earlier this week, Venables marveled at the production Stutsman provided in his first career start in Week 1 against UTEP. On Saturday, the second-year linebacker upped the ante.

Stutsman anchored an OU defense that allowed its lowest point total since Week 2 last fall and set a career-best with his 12 total tackles, including a sack and a fourth-quarter, fourth-down stop. His four tackles for loss left Stutsman just shy of the Sooners’ single-game TFL record of six.

“He’s really taken off,” Venables said of Stutsman this week. “Super proud of him. He’s strong. He’s confident, good health. He’s just scratching the surface of where he can be.”

Stutsman backed up his coach’s words with his performance in Week 2.

Drive of the game

Here’s what the Sooners produced on offense over the initial 28:50 of play Saturday night: 82 yards (seven on the ground). Five first downs. One third-down conversion. Zero points.

Then, over the course of 18 game seconds, OU’s offense came to life and the tenor inside Memorial Stadium just before halftime on a 36-yard touchdown connection between Gabriel and Mims.

Trailing the Golden Flashes 3-0 with 1:10 remaining in the first half with little to show from its first four offensive possessions, the OU offense set up shop from its own 24-yard line.

Gabriel opened the series with back-to-back connections to Eric Gray and Theo Wease, for six and 12 yards, respectively. After a false start and a timeout, Gabriel found Mims for 13 yards, then returned to the junior wide receiver for 14 yards on the next play. And on the fifth and final snap of the drive, Mims floated a looping ball right into Mims’ basket for the 36-yard touchdown score.

The Sooners’ five-play, 76-yard scoring drive — capped by Mims’ first touchdown of the season — provided a surge of energy, handed OU a 7-3 halftime advantage and opened a rampant run of scoring that carried Venables and Co. to win No. 2.

Stat of the game

One week after holding UTEP to 0.9 yards per carry — the sixth-lowest total allowed by an OU defense since 2009 — the Sooners set about making their own mark in rushing futility during the first half Saturday.

The Sooners gained seven yards on the ground from 13 rushing attempts (0.5 yards per carry) in the opening 30 minutes against Kent State, a defense that allowed 132 rushing yards to Washington in Week 1. OU’s first-half effort represented the Sooners’ lowest single-half rushing total since Oct. 23, 2021, when OU also ran for seven yards in the first half of a 35-23 win over Kansas.

The tide in the Sooners backfield, however, changed after halftime. Powered by Marcus Major’s third rushing score of the season and a 44-yard gain from Eric Gray, OU’s rushing attack went for 127 yards after halftime.

Faces in the crowd

Prior to Mims’ 36-yard touchdown grab before the break, the loudest crowd reaction of a dreary first half came courtesy of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

No sign of sidelined seven-foot, first rounder Chet Holmgren, but the Thunder was represented at the Sooners’ second game of the year by Josh Giddey, Darius Bazley, Aaron Wiggins and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, and the group drew an ovation when they flashed across the jumbotron inside Oklahoma Memorial Stadium during a break in the action during the second quarter.

Thunder players have become frequent visitors to Norman since the franchise’s inception in 2008. Kevin Durant, who spent his lone season in college basketball at Texas, famously signed autographs with the phrase “Hook ‘em Horns” included at OU football games during his time in Oklahoma City. Former Thunder guard Russell Westbrook wore a custom OU on the sidelines in 2016.