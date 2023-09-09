Mason Young Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Mason Young Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NORMAN — Against SMU, Oklahoma was tested well beyond anything it experienced in its season-opening blowout of Arkansas State.

Yet the Sooners responded to the challenge, outlasting the Mustangs 28-11 before a crowd of 84,186.

OU redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 19-of-27 passes for 176 yards and four touchdowns.

Junior walk-on running back Tawee Walker was the Sooners’ leading rusher with 117 yards on 21 carries. Junior Andrel Anthony was their leading receiver with seven receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown.

The Sooners next face Tulsa at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at H. A. Chapman Stadium. The programs last met in Norman in 2015 and in Tulsa in 2014.

Turning point

It wasn’t pretty, but OU’s initial fourth-quarter drive — spanning 10 plays and 75 yards — was the answer it needed after SMU cut the Sooners’ lead to three.

A 24-yard touchdown pass to redshirt senior running back Marcus Major was nullified by penalty as right tackle Tyler Guyton was considered an ineligible man downfield. Four plays later, OU was pushed back by left tackle Walter Rouse’s false start.

Defying the adversity, Gabriel threw his 100th career touchdown pass – a 21-yarder to junior wide receiver Jalil Farooq – to put OU up for good.

The Sooners’ defense then stepped up with a crucial stop as freshman safety Peyton Bowen broke up SMU quarterback Preston Stone’s pass on fourth-and-5.

Offensive player of the game

Walker, a junior walk-on, single-handedly drove Oklahoma’s offense up the field on its second touchdown drive. His 30-yard carry took the Sooners from their 44-yard line to SMU’s 26.

Five plays later, Gabriel found tight end Blake Smith for a two-yard touchdown. Walker rushed for 54 yards on that possession alone. He continues to surprise as the Sooners’ most consistently explosive ball carrier.

OU’s other running backs – Major, Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk – combined for just 45 yards on 19 carries. Major did catch a 27-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, though.

Defensive player of the game

Junior weakside linebacker Danny Stutsman was all over the field once again, registering a team-high 17 tackles and recovering a third quarter fumble forced by senior safety Key Lawrence. It was Stutsman’s most tackles since he recorded 18 against Texas Tech last season.

Special teams player of the game

Bowen, a former five-star recruit, isn’t waiting to make his mark in Norman. He blocked an SMU punt around the 12-minute mark in the first quarter and the Sooners scored the first points of the game three plays later.

Stat of the game

Freshman backup quarterback Jackson Arnold played four snaps in the first three quarters and, channeling his best Blake Bell impression, plowed forward on all of them.

Halfway through the third quarter he converted a fourth-and-1 with an 8-yard rush, but faced with the same situation four plays later, he was stuffed for no gain.

OU’s game firsts

Offensive play: Major 6-yard rush

Pass: Gabriel six yards to Anthony

TD: Gabriel 29 yards to Anthony in the first quarter

Defensive play: Redshirt senior defensive end Rondell Bothroyd held SMU running back L.J. Johnson to a 1-yard gain.

Takeaway: SMU turned it over on downs on fourth-and-2 in the second quarter thanks to sophomore middle linebacker Jaren Kanak’s pass breakup.