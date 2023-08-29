Mason Young Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Mason Young Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Oklahoma released its initial depth chart Tuesday ahead of its season opener against Arkansas State at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Brent Venables subsequently broke down the projected starters and ongoing position battles during his game-week press conference.

Here's an analysis of some of the most intriguing projections on OU's two-deep:

Running back

Marcus Major is listed as a co-starter with Tawee Walker after a strong, healthy offseason. He has rushed for just 525 yards and seven touchdowns in his OU career but hopes to improve on that with a full 2023 season.

It’s slightly surprising to see Walker ahead of second-years Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk, but it sounds like the walk-on, previously from Palomar College, has earned his opportunity.

“He’s been really consistent,” Venables said of Walker. “Physical. Available, which is your best ability, is availability. He’s just been a guy that you can count on. Really dependable. Tough, physical. Does a lot of the little things right."

Defensive end

Wake Forest transfer Rondell Bothroyd secured one of the starting spots. Ethan Downs, OU's lone preseason All-Big 12 selection, is listed as co-starter with Oklahoma State transfer Trace Ford at the other.

Venables said of Ford: “He's been humble for the process that it takes to play at a high level, so he didn't pout when he started off as a third-group guy or maybe a fourth-group guy. He was at the back of the line, and he's earned his opportunity every step of the way.”

Defensive tackle

Jonah La'ulu and Tulsa Union grad Jordan Kelley are listed as co-starters at one defensive tackle spot while Isaiah Coe and Tennessee transfer Da'Jon Terry are co-starters at the other. La’ulu added over 30 pounds this offseason and moved inside from defensive end.

“He’s been really good inside, so it’s been a win-win with the addition of some additional edge players,” Venables said. “It’s made us better. And Jonah is a great leader. A year ago I don’t think we had great leadership inside."

Inside linebacker

It was clear reigning Big 12 leading tackler Danny Stutsman would start at weakside linebacker. Jaren Kanak, Kobie McKinzie, Kip Lewis and Ferris State transfer Konnor Near were battling to start alongside him.

Kanak, improved from an up-and-down freshman season, has won out and will be the starting middle linebacker.

“He has worked tirelessly to put him in the position to be capable of playing good, quality football,” Venables said. “And he's nowhere close to what he's going to be."

Cheetah

Though Indiana transfer Dasan McCullough should see significant opportunities, Justin Harrington has won the starting job at Venables’ strongside linebacker/nickelback hybrid position.

Harrington’s journey from junior college transfer to leaving the Sooners to coming back as a walk-on to now starting has been one to behold.

“He competes at an incredibly high level,” Venables said. “He’s been consistent, as I said, with his body of work and his commitment to understanding the details, and then consistently has made plays since we started back up both in the spring and summer and then fall camp.”

Cornerback

Woodi Washington, who has started 23 games for OU, is the undisputed No. 1 cornerback. Tulsa Booker T. Washington grad Gentry Williams grabbed the other starting corner spot, though Kendel Dolby and Jasiah Wagoner are among those still competing.

“I’ll be honest, it’s still really ongoing,” Venables said. “I expect to play a lot of guys at the corner position. We got tremendous youth there and we gotta get these guys growing up quickly. But Gentry, he’s got tremendous work ethic, really smart. He cares, he’s passionate, he’s tough. He responds to tough coaching. He’s a great teammate. He’s willing to listen and learn.”

Special teams

Safeties Billy Bowman and Peyton Bowen and wide receiver Jalil Farooq will split kickoff return duties. Bowman and receivers Gavin Freeman and LV Bunkley-Shelton are listed as punt returners.

Bowman was injured on a return last season and has only returned once since, but that didn’t deter him or his coaches.

“He can really accelerate and run through trash,” Venables said. “...We lost five games by one score, and so I don’t think we’re in any kind of position whatsoever to say, ‘Let’s save him.’ Save him for what? We’re trying to win.”

Josh Plaster, Central Michigan transfer Luke Elzinga and Colorado transfer Ashton Logan are listed as co-starters at punter. Plaster and Ben Anderson are the new holder and long snapper, respectively, for kicker Zach Schmit.