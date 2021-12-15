Breaking down OU's 2022 class: Florida WR Jayden Gibson is headliner while versatile Spears-Jennings is one to watch

What happened Wednesday

Oklahoma entered the day with momentum after picking up three commitments in the final 48 days before signing day. The Sooners picked up 13 players for new head coach Brent Venables, who has been in his position for only 10 days. Venables alluded to the possibility of adding a few more players this week following Wednesday’s afternoon news conference.

What's to come

Oklahoma is expected to get a letter of intent from Kaden Helms on Thursday. The tight end didn’t have school on Wednesday. Booker T. Washington cornerback Gentry Williams is still committed to OU, but not expected to sign with the Sooners until February. Clemson pledge Jaren Karak didn’t sign with the ACC school on Wednesday and will be one to watch moving forward.

