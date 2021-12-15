Breaking down OU's 2022 class: Florida WR Jayden Gibson is headliner while versatile Spears-Jennings is one to watch

What happened Wednesday
Oklahoma entered the day with momentum after picking up three commitments in the final 48 days before signing day. The Sooners picked up 13 players for new head coach Brent Venables, who has been in his position for only 10 days. Venables alluded to the possibility of adding a few more players this week following Wednesday’s afternoon news conference.
What's to come
Oklahoma is expected to get a letter of intent from Kaden Helms on Thursday. The tight end didn’t have school on Wednesday. Booker T. Washington cornerback Gentry Williams is still committed to OU, but not expected to sign with the Sooners until February. Clemson pledge Jaren Karak didn’t sign with the ACC school on Wednesday and will be one to watch moving forward.
Headliner
Jayden Gibson, wide receiver: The former Florida commit is considered a top 50 player according to Rivals. He finished with 1,600 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns during his junior and senior seasons as West Orange High School in Winter Garden, Fla. His 6-5 frame will be a good target for OU quarterbacks.
Sleeper
Robert Spears-Jennings, defensive back: The versatile player from Broken Arrow was ranked as the No. 12 safety according to ESPN. He had 56 tackles, two forced fumbles and four interceptions in his senior season. His speed could play immediate dividends.
Immediate impact
Gavin Sawchuk, running back: The top prospect out of Colorado, Sawchuk could see immediate work with the status of Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray unknown next season. Even if both returned, Sawchuk would provide important depth at the position. Sawchuk rushed for 2,004 yards and 28 touchdowns on 287 carries during his senior season.