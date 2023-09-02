Mason Young Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Mason Young Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NORMAN – The second year of the Brent Venables era at Oklahoma is off to a roaring start.

The No. 20 Sooners defeated Arkansas State 73-0 Saturday before 83,221, opening their final season in the Big 12 Conference with a runaway victory.

Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel was sharp in his 2023 debut, throwing for 308 yards and two touchdowns on 19 of 22 passing. Gabriel also rushed five yards for a touchdown in the second quarter before giving way to freshman backup Jackson Arnold in the second half.

Receivers Drake Stoops and Gavin Freeman caught first quarter touchdown passes from Gabriel and Freeman returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown. Arnold threw a touchdown pass to Jayden Gibson and rushed seven yards for a score in the third quarter.

Starting running back Marcus Major scored from two yards out in the first while walk-on rusher Tawee Walker added 1-yard touchdowns in the second and third. Freshman running back Kalib Hicks added a 6-yard score in the fourth.

OU next hosts SMU at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 (ESPN+).

Offensive Player of the Game

Gabriel kept the ball out of harm’s way as usual and was efficient with his opportunities (86% completions). He hit Stoops on a swing pass to the right side for his first touchdown, a 10-yard score.

Gabriel found Freeman from seven yards out near the end of the first. In the second quarter, he completed nine straight passes before an incompletion on his last attempt.

Runner up is Walker, the walk-on who was named a surprise co-starter when the initial depth chart released earlier this week. The Palomar College product ran eight times for 44 yards and the two scores.

"I thought we got done what we needed to get done," offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. "There's gonna be a ton of stuff to clean up all over the tape. There's no doubt about that.

"Saw plenty up there that wasn't good enough. But at the same time, being able to play so many guys up front, being able to play so many guys at tight end, being able to play so many guys at running back was huge."

Defensive player of the Game

Stutsman started strong on a hopeful Butkus Award campaign, posting a team-high four tackles. Kobie McKinzie tied the mark.

Texas Tech safety transfer Reggie Pearson, No. 2 starting quarterback Gentry Williams and first-time starting linebacker Jaren Kanak were others who laid big hits.

"It was awesome," Stutsman said of the defensive effort. "I think we really showed that we have good chemistry and can compliment each other.

Play of the Game

Freeman caught Arkansas State’s punt just behind the OU 20-yard line, sliced up the middle of the field, then bounced outside to the right. Around the ASU 30-yard line, a Red Wolves defender dove and missed.

No one else had a shot at Freeman as he jogged into the end zone. It was the Sooners’ first punt return touchdown since Dede Westbrook housed one in 2016 Bedlam.

Stat of the Game

Arkansas State’s offense was 1 for 11 on third downs against OU’s defense.

An offensive notable as well: Freshman wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway racked up a team-high nine catches.

"Part of that was purely coincidental, just being in the right place, right spot at the right time," Arnold said of the connection. "...He’s a fantastic ballplayer, as fast as you can get. He looked great out there today."

Season firsts

Offensive play: Walker rushed for five yards.

Pass: Gabriel completed a 3-yarder to Michigan transfer Andrel Anthony. Two plays later, he found Anthony again for a 45-yard gain.

"Just in general, it’s something we had been working on," Gabriel said of his connection with Anthony. "Great to have a chunk play to lead us to our first touchdown."

Takeaway: OU cornerback Kani Walker procured the lone takeaway, wrestling the ball away from Tennel Bryant during the third quarter.

"He came in there and made the most of his opportunity," Stutsman said. "That's a dude that makes plays throughout practice, and to see him make a play like that is awesome."