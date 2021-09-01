Breaking down Oklahoma's depth chart heading into Saturday's season opener against Tulane

Oklahoma’s depth chart — released Wednesday night for the season-opening game against Tulane — includes the word “OR” 20 times.

It’s not a surprise, especially considering Lincoln Riley’s continued talk about increased competition across many positions.

The defensive line stands out where many players could see game snaps this season. Isaiah Thomas (defensive end) and Perrion Winfrey (nose guard) are supplanted as starters, while Josh Ellison and Jalen Redmond could draw the start at defensive tackle.

There are 11 total players among the three defensive line spots on the depth chart.

“The scheme and our system here is so D-line friendly, in allowing I think every D lineman walks on the field knowing they got an opportunity to make a play,” Riley said. “And I think that is exciting for our guys. Just the opportunities to make plays.”

Riley said no defensive lineman weighs more than 300 pounds. Many of the players are versatile, which has created development and competition.