Breaking down Oklahoma's depth chart heading into Saturday's season opener against Tulane

Oklahoma’s depth chart — released Wednesday night for the season-opening game against Tulane — includes the word “OR” 20 times.
It’s not a surprise, especially considering Lincoln Riley’s continued talk about increased competition across many positions.
The defensive line stands out where many players could see game snaps this season. Isaiah Thomas (defensive end) and Perrion Winfrey (nose guard) are supplanted as starters, while Josh Ellison and Jalen Redmond could draw the start at defensive tackle.
There are 11 total players among the three defensive line spots on the depth chart.
“The scheme and our system here is so D-line friendly, in allowing I think every D lineman walks on the field knowing they got an opportunity to make a play,” Riley said. “And I think that is exciting for our guys. Just the opportunities to make plays.”
Riley said no defensive lineman weighs more than 300 pounds. Many of the players are versatile, which has created development and competition.
“Our players see that if I'm a starter I can get a chance to get a lot of reps, but even if I'm a two even if I'm a three, I'm gonna have a chance to go in and impact the game and a chance to go make plays and show the coaches, if I'm a three, why should I be a two or if I’m a two, why should I be a one?” Riley said. “It’s kept it healthy. We've played at a higher level, our effort level, playing relentless, has been better.”
There are 11 designated starters on the depth chart, with only three players on offense.
Quarterback Spencer Rattler, left guard Marquis Hayes and right guard Chris Murray are the only sure players expected to get first-team snaps.
Rattler is backed up by freshman Caleb Williams. Hayes started 24 consecutive games at left guard, while Murray, a UCLA transfer, played 64 snaps at right guard in a reserve role last season.
Joining Thomas and Winfrey as defensive starters are RUSH end Nik Bonitto, strong safety Delarrin Turner-Yell, free safety Pat Fields and cornerback Woodi Washington.
Bonitto has been rated a preseason All-American by some outlets. Turner-Yell and Fields have played nearly 1,400 snaps on defense at their respective positions, while Washington had five starts last season with interceptions in key wins against Texas and Florida.
Kicker Gabe Brkic enters his third season as a starter, while Arizona State transfer Michael Turk takes over punting duties after averaging 47.2 yards per kick last season.
Some intriguing position battles during fall camp have carried over into the game one depth chart.
Running backs Eric Gray and Kennedy Brooks are expected to share the load in the backfield. The H-back position doesn’t have a sure starter, with Jeremiah Hall, Brayden Willis and Austin Stogner all separated by the “OR” word at the spot.
Jadon Haselwood and Theo Wease are sharing the “X” position at wide receiver, but there are multiple reports that Wease could be out with a lower leg injury.
A newcomer will start at “Z” with it being either Arkansas transfer Michael Woods or five-star freshman Mario Williams. Marvin Mims is listed at the “Y” position with Drake Stoops.
The left tackle spot will be assumed by either Erik Swenson or Anton Harrison. Both have plenty of experience. At right tackle, it will be Tyrese Robinson or Wanya Morris. Robinson has had 23 starts at right guard. The center spot will either be Robert Congel or Andrew Raym.
DaShaun White is listed as possible starter at linebacker with David Ugwoegbu (MIKE) and Brian Asamoah (WILL). One cornerback spot is open with either D.J. Graham or Jaden Davis lining up first for the Sooners.
The nickel spot left open by Brendan Radley-Hiles’ departure will be either Billy Bowman, a talented freshman who has drawn plenty of attention during fall camp, or Jeremiah Criddell.
Bowman and Williams are listed as kick returners, while Mims returns as the team’s punt returner.