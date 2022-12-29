Breaking down Oklahoma's 35-32 Cheez-It Bowl loss to Florida State

ORLANDO, Fla. — Stripped of depth by the transfer portal and down four starters preparing for the NFL Draft, Oklahoma turned in one of its most inspired performances of the year.

But, at the end of the Sooners' up and down 2022 season, the Sooners still fell short in a 35-32 Cheez-It Bowl defeat to No. 13 Florida State inside Camping World Stadium Thursday night.

Fourth-quarter touchdowns from Treshaun Ward and Markeston Douglas and Ryan Fitzgerald's 32-yard game-winning field goal helped the Seminoles (10-3) to their first bowl win since 2017, and the program's first 10-win season since 2016.

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis finished 27-of-38 with 418 passing yards and two touchdowns with a third-quarter interception picked off by Sooners defensive back Billy Bowman.

For OU (6-7), the defeat cements coach Brent Venables' debut campaign as the Sooners' first losing season since a 5-6 finish in 1998 and marks only the fifth seven-loss season in program history (1997, ‘96, ‘65 and ‘31).

Each of OU's last four losses in 2022 came by three points.

Missing leading rusher Eric Gray, OU leaned on rushers Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk and the freshmen running backs produced. Barnes carried a team-high 27 times for 108 yards and a score, followed by Sawchuk with 15 attempts for 100 yards and the first touchdown of his college career.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel attempted 24 passes — his second-fewest in a full game in 2022 — completing 14 of them for 226 yards and a first-quarter touchdown.

The Sooners converted on 5-of-9 third down attempts and held a two-possession lead early in the program’s 24th-consecutive bowl game appearance courtesy of a pair of Gabriel touchdowns.

The fourth-year passer’s 22-yard touchdown strike to Jalil Farooq capped a 13-play, 75-yard drive on OU’s initial offensive series. His eight-yard rushing score 7:30 later, Gabriel’s sixth ground touchdown of the season, gave the Sooners a 14-3 lead 29 seconds into the second quarter.

That lead nearly grew again to 21-3 on a Gavin Sawchuk touchdown run that was called back on Savion Byrd’s holding penalty. Zach Schmit missed his 45-yard field goal attempt three plays later.

Florida State cut the Sooners lead on Travis' 16-yard touchdown and Schmit’s 41-yard field goal sailed through the uprights 15 seconds before halftime to send OU to the break, up 17-11.

After Florida State jumped ahead after halftime on Ward’s one-yard rushing score, OU reclaimed the lead on Sawchuk’s 15-yard, fourth quarter rushing touchdown, the first score of his career handing the Sooners a 25-18 lead with 13:22 remaining.

Florida State drew level again at 25-25 only 2:17 later on Ward’s 38-yard touchdown, his second of the game.

At the end of his career night, Sawchuk’s lone mistake cost the Sooners. His fumble with 9:41 remaining cut short a promising Sooners drive and set up Travis’ 17-yard touchdown throw to Markeston Douglas to thrust the Seminoles ahead 32-25 with 7:22 to play.

OU evened the game on Barnes' 12-yard rushing score with 3:37 remaining, before a 32-yard field goal from Fitzgerald's decisive go-ahead kick with 55 seconds to play.

Player of the game: FSU running back Treshaun Ward

Ward used a one-yard rushing score to put the Seminoles ahead once after halftime, then drew the game level with his 38-yard touchdown that help provide the edge in a Florida State victory.

Ward, with 81 yards yards on 10 attempts with two touchdowns, became the latest rusher to torch the Sooners on the ground in 2022. The Seminoles gained 169 rushing yards Thursday; Ward, the redshirt sophomore, accounted for 47.9% of them.

Breakout star: RB Gavin Sawchuk

Gavin Sawchuk began Thursday with two carries for five yards to his ledger in 2022. The freshman running back surpassed that season total and then some in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Sawchuk took advantage of his first true action as a Sooner, totalling 100 yards on 15 carries with a long of 25 yards to power the OU run game without leading rusher Eric Gray. After he was denied before halftime, Sawchuk's 15-yard, fourth quarter handed the Sooners a 25-18 lead with 13:22 remaining. He also fumbled later in the final period to set up a Seminoles’ go-ahead score.

Coaches and players have raved about Sawchuk’s speed and elusiveness since he stepped onto campus in Norman over the summer. His standout bowl game performance offered the latest proof yet of the potential he could hold for the future.

Moment that mattered

Not only did Byrd’s holding penalty nullify the highlight moment of Sawchuk’s night, it also marked an inflection point for the Sooners Thursday night.

OU led 14-3 when it began its fourth offensive series of the game at the Sooners’ own 43 yard. The drive progressed into Florida State territory on a textbook, 46-yard pitch and catch from Gabriel to Mims and Sawchuk’s scoring run on the following play momentarily had the Sooners up 21-3.

Instead, the Sooners were pushed 10 yards on the holding penalty and Schmit missed his fifth field goal in as many games three plays later. Florida State scored its first touchdown of the night on the ensuing drive and clawed back into the game from there.

If Sawchuk’s second quarter stands and the Sooners go up 18 before halftime, perhaps the Seminoles never find their way back into the game.

Unsung hero: Tight end Brayden Willis

The Cheez-It Bowl provided a fitting captain’s finish for fifth-year tight end Brayden Willis.

The unquestioned leader for OU in Venables’ debut season, Willis also emerged as a passing threat in 2022. At Camping World Stadium, he capped his career with another standout receiving performance.

Willis hauled in four passes for 58 yards in the 53rd and final game of his five-year stint at OU. He was on the receiving end of Gabriel’s pass for a successful two-point conversion following Sawchuk’s fourth-quarter touchdown.

“I want to be a good captain; show my guys the rest of the way out and give them a little bit of momentum for next year,” Willis said ahead of the bowl game.

He’ll head to the Senior Bowl and embark on the NFL Draft process in 2023. But on Thursday, Willis left his mark one last time with the Sooners.

Stat of the game: Without its leading rusher and down four starting offensive lineman, OU ran a season-high 60 running plays for 253 yards against Florida State.

The bulk of that total went to Barnes (27), Sawchuk (15) and Gabriel (13) as the Sooners eclipsed a previous high of 57 runs against Kansas on Oct. 15.

Facing the nation’s No. 3-ranked pass defense, OU had to pound it on the ground and found success doing so against the Seminoles.