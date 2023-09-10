Eric Bailey Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Eric Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NORMAN — Jeff Lebby used the word “conservative” three times when describing his offensive game plan in Oklahoma’s 28-11 victory over SMU on Saturday night.

It could also be the same word used to label the OU offensive coordinator’s answer when questioned why his father-in-law Art Briles was discovered on Owen Field following the home victory.

Sooner Nation exploded when social media displayed pictures of Briles on the field with Lebby celebrating the win. The two are linked together by Staley Lebby, Jeff’s wife and Art’s daughter.

It’s not unusual to see family members on the field with OU coaches after games. It is concerning when the family member is Briles, who was the former football coach and the main figure in the Baylor rape scandal.

Toward the end of his postgame press conference, Lebby was asked about Briles’ appearance on the field.

Lebby, who likely knew the question was coming since Brent Venables was asked about Briles moments earlier, stayed vague with his response.

“That’s my father-in-law. He’s my father-in-law. That’s the grandfather to my two kids,” Lebby said. “So he was down with our entire family after the game, well after the game. He was down there with the entire family.”

But isn’t there going to be OU fans having trouble squaring that up a little bit?

“Well, again, he’s with his entire family. He’s the grandfather to my two kids.”

Conservative answers? Definitely. Lebby clearly didn’t want to stray far from his family narrative.

While OU fans were upset with the pictures on social media, shockwaves were felt by Lebby’s bosses.

Venables said he was made aware of Briles’ presence just moments before he entered his postgame press conference.

“I think that’s being dealt with, and already has been,” Venables said.

Did Venables know that Briles was there?

The coach didn’t audibly answer, but simply shook his head no.

The seriousness of the situation was underscored when the main boss — director of athletics Joe Castiglione — sent out an 11 p.m. statement addressing the situation. It may be the latest note that he’s sent out during his 25 years on the job.

Castiglione: “I was just as disappointed as many of our fans when I learned of the postgame situation tonight. It shouldn’t have happened and it was my expectation it never would, based on boundaries we previously set. I’ve addressed it with the appropriate staff.”

Let’s take a stab at reading between the lines.

Disappointed: Syncs with Sooner Nation.

Learning about it after the postgame situation: Sets a timetable of not knowing beforehand.

It shouldn’t have happened: Agreed.

It was my expectation is it never would, based on boundaries we previously set: Here’s where there’s plenty of latitude to figure what this means, but a guess is that Briles wasn’t supposed to be near the OU football program, either formally or informally. Had those boundaries been crossed when Briles came onto the field?

Joe C. is one of the best athletics directors in the business. He hates controversy and there’s little doubt this cloud bothers him. So when he says he’s addressed it with the appropriate staff, you can bet it was immediately handled.

While some rabid OU fans may not like it, there’s nothing wrong with Briles being in the Memorial Stadium stands supporting his family. Lebby is right – family is family.

But there’s too much toxicity with Briles’ past for him to be anywhere near OU’s program. And Saturday's moments on Owen Field was a bad look.

