Brandon Hall on Sooners safety Billy Bowman: ‘I expect him to do great things at Oklahoma’

NORMAN — Earlier this month, Oklahoma safeties coach Brandon Hall explained to reporters that he spent much of his early time in Norman this offseason focused on learning about the members of his new secondary; figuring them out as players, and perhaps as importantly, as people, too.

Hall wanted to know each one's personality and to see how his interacted with theirs. Who were the quiet guys in the Sooners’ safeties room? How about the loud ones? He dug in to settle into the tone of their verbal communication and worked on the intricacies of the non-verbal.

So what did the 46-year-old Hall learn about sophomore safety Billy Bowman in the early days of his latest stint on staff with the Sooners?

“He has all the traits of being a great football player and he shows up every day hungry ready to work,” Hall said on Aug. 2. “I expect him to do great things at Oklahoma. I really do. I think he's got a great temperament. He's very confident. Very quiet. But at the same time, he's gonna be a good football player. He loves the game.”

For a third different time now, Hall is settling into a new role at OU.

First a student assistant under Bob Stoops, he rose to graduate assistant and later defensive quality control coach in his initial run at OU from 1998-2005. Hall returned to Norman for a year in 2011 after stops at Northern Iowa, Broken Arrow High School and Central Oklahoma. And in the last decade, he rose again through a series of assistant gigs, most recently a stay at Troy from 2018-21, before Brent Venables plucked him for his inaugural staff last December.

Hall is decidedly familiar with Norman and his latest return comes at a crucial juncture for Bowman, the former four-star recruit from Denton, Texas.

Bowman earned immediate playing time as a freshman last fall and tallied 22 tackles, but early success morphed to frustration late in the year when injuries forced him from safety into less comfortable spots at nickel back and cornerback. In 2022, the plan for Bowman dating back to the start of spring camp has been to keep him locked into his natural position.

For the struggles Bowman showed in the final weeks of the 2021 season, Hall didn’t find a player in need of a confidence rebuild when he began working with the safety in the offseason.

“Since the day that I stepped on campus, Billy's done nothing but really good things,” Hall said. “He's a really good student. He's a leader in the weight room. He's always competitive — trying to be the best that he can be at everything that he does.”

Bowman acknowledged safety — where he’ll likely start alongside junior Key Lawrence — as his preferred position. It’s the one that allows him to best make use of the speed and range he uses to "get to point A to point B very fast," and to "cover green," Bowman said.

The intended plan of planting Bowman at safety has also made his life in the back end of OU’s defense simpler.

“Once you just narrow your vision down to one thing, you can focus on all the little things,” Bowman said. “Becoming great at one thing and then focusing on other things. Technique things. Knowing formations and knowing what the offense can run out of certain formations. Stuff like that.”

Hall agrees.

“You start to brainwash yourself into playing a certain part of the field,” he said of Bowman’s opportunity now hold down a single position.

“Understanding the different body cues from the other players that you're playing with and the communication piece. How routes and runs fit all kind of come together. There's a comfort level that comes with that.”

Settled in one place, Bowman is focused this fall. It's likely part of the reason Venables said Bowman is "playing better than anybody on defense," this week and why expectations for the second-year safety this fall are steadily rising.

The Sooners are again seeing the talent Bowman flashed when he arrived to Norman.