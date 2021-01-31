Brady Manek's post-COVID navigation hitting calmer waters

“Just got to make sure their mind’s right,” Manek said. “It takes a toll on you, sitting at home and watching guys you practice with every single day. It’s not fun. It sucks honestly.

“I wish they were here (for the Alabama win), wish they could’ve experienced that. It was a big-time game and we got a couple more ahead. We need them back.”

Manek’s offensive production was sluggish before learning his diagnosis prior to the Jan. 8 game at Kansas. He missed two contests and, since his return, has slowly seen his minutes increase as he battled to get back into playing shape.

He scored 10 of his 12 points and played 16 minutes after intermission, his most in a half since returning four games ago.

“It was so great to see that. I know fans and players and coaches have been pulling for him so badly,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “Really, the last two days in practice were the first time he really looked healthy. That coincides with him getting more results. He fought, got some big rebounds. Absolutely excited for Brady. COVID hit him awfully hard. It’s great to have him back. I think he’ll keep making strides from here.”