Brady Manek's post-COVID navigation hitting calmer waters

Brady Manek cautiously admitted that he finally felt like his old self during Oklahoma’s win over Alabama on Saturday.
The senior forward scored 12 points -- his largest scoring output since scoring 13 points against Houston Baptist on Dec. 19 -- as he works to recover from COVID-19 earlier this month.
“It was just one day, but this is a stepping stone,” Manek said after the Sooners’ 66-61 home win against the No. 9 Crimson Tide. “I need to learn from it and just keep playing the way I know how to play and play the way I’ve played the last three-and-a-half years.
“I’ve just got to keep pushing, keep playing hard and let the game come to me.”
Manek’s improvement comes at a good time for the Sooners, who will have a quick turnaround to Monday’s Big 12 road game at Texas Tech.
Oklahoma (11-4, 6-3 Big 12) is arguably college basketball’s hottest team entering February. The Sooners have won three consecutive games against top 10 opponents (Kansas, Texas and Alabama). They will undoubtedly rocket up the Top 25 rankings on Monday morning after debuting at No. 24 last week.
OU likely will be without starters Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams, who missed the Alabama win due to COVID protocols.
Manek missed two games in early January after testing positive for COVID-19. What advice does he have for his teammates who are trying to navigate isolation and missing the sport they love?
“Just got to make sure their mind’s right,” Manek said. “It takes a toll on you, sitting at home and watching guys you practice with every single day. It’s not fun. It sucks honestly.
“I wish they were here (for the Alabama win), wish they could’ve experienced that. It was a big-time game and we got a couple more ahead. We need them back.”
Manek’s offensive production was sluggish before learning his diagnosis prior to the Jan. 8 game at Kansas. He missed two contests and, since his return, has slowly seen his minutes increase as he battled to get back into playing shape.
He scored 10 of his 12 points and played 16 minutes after intermission, his most in a half since returning four games ago.
“It was so great to see that. I know fans and players and coaches have been pulling for him so badly,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “Really, the last two days in practice were the first time he really looked healthy. That coincides with him getting more results. He fought, got some big rebounds. Absolutely excited for Brady. COVID hit him awfully hard. It’s great to have him back. I think he’ll keep making strides from here.”
Manek scored six straight points at one point on a traditional three-point play and then draining a 3-pointer during a critical time in the second half.
“Finally seeing that 3 go in was good. Hit the front of the rim about eight times it felt like tonight and I needed to hit one and I hit it at a big time right after that and-one,” Manek said.
Manek’s senior season has been atypical. But he’s thankful for his family inside the locker room to help pull him through.
“The teammates have been great. We’ve got really good guys on this team that push everyone to play their best,” Manek said. “I had a lot of guys after the game tell me how great I was playing. It feels good.
“We have a lot of good guys on the team. We have guys during the game hyping each other up and helping each other off the floor. We’re playing as a team and playing as people. We did that. We have a really good group of guys.”