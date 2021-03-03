Brady Manek admits confidence shaken 'a little bit' during rough up-and-down senior season

“Seniors, they’re winding it up. They’re approaching senior night, now the last home game, that kind of hits them a little bit differently,” he said. “Some groups more than others. We have four that play a huge role on this team. When you have that investment and responsibility as a group of seniors, certainly you feel a little more significance in those late-game situations or the last game of your regular season.”

Oklahoma will be trying to snap a three-game losing streak heading into the Texas contest.

“We all know the importance of this last one. We don’t want to be in that bottom four (in the league) and go back to where we have been,” Manek said. “We definitely know what the stakes are for this one. We’re trying to stay in a good seed for the postseason. We’re trying to stay in a good seed for the Big 12 Tournament.

“We definitely know what’s ahead of us. I don’t think any guys are too brought down or pissed off or mad at one another. I think we all know we have to take care of business. It’s something we have to do. We put ourselves in this spot. We have to get out of it.”

