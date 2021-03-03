Brady Manek admits confidence shaken 'a little bit' during rough up-and-down senior season

Brady Manek’s season started with a flourish.
But after scoring 29 points and draining eight 3-pointers in Oklahoma’s season-opening win against UTSA, the senior forward hasn’t been able to find consistency.
For one of the program’s top scorers in history, it’s been perplexing. Manek scored 20 points in Monday’s loss at Oklahoma State. He’s hopeful that it can springboard him to a solid finish.
Has the roller-coaster season dealt a blow to his confidence?
“Yeah, a little bit. You don’t make many shots, yeah, it wears on you. You go into games and you’re wide open and missing them, and you don’t know what’s going on,” Manek said. “Then you turn it around like the other night and I have a good game, and now I definitely don’t know what’s going on because you go from one extreme to another.
“Then the other games I was getting tons of rebounds, and it was just a weird scenario. It definitely goes up and down, especially when I had a cold streak there for a couple of games. It was wearing on me a little bit. Hopefully we can go off this last one and finish strong.”
The Sooners (14-8, 9-7) will face Texas in Thursday’s regular-season finale. Game time is 8 p.m. at the Lloyd Noble Center. It’s a rescheduled game from earlier this season when the Longhorns had to pause due to COVID-19 protocols.
Manek is just four points shy of becoming the 15th player in Oklahoma history to reach 1,400 career points. He is fifth in program history for career 3-pointers (222) and would join Buddy Hield as the only players in school history to have 1,400 points and 200 3-pointers in a career.
During this unique season, Manek is afforded the opportunity to return for another year at Oklahoma.
“I’ll make (that decision) when the season is over,” Manek said Wednesday. “I don’t have anything to say to that.”
Thursday could be his final appearance inside the LNC. What is his favorite memory?
“First one would probably be the big Kansas game freshman year,” said Manek, who hit a 3-pointer inside the final minute of an 85-80 win over the Jayhawks on Jan. 23, 2018. “I hit a big shot to kind of seal the win. A lot of people there, big crowd. We were No. 12, they were No. 5. It was big win for us that year. Over the years, I’ve had some big games against some other teams but that is definitely one that stands out to me.”
Manek joins three other seniors who are heavy contributors this season — Austin Reaves, Alondes Williams and Kur Kuath.
OU coach Lon Kruger was asked how much seniors play with a sense of urgency as the season comes to an end.
“Seniors, they’re winding it up. They’re approaching senior night, now the last home game, that kind of hits them a little bit differently,” he said. “Some groups more than others. We have four that play a huge role on this team. When you have that investment and responsibility as a group of seniors, certainly you feel a little more significance in those late-game situations or the last game of your regular season.”
Oklahoma will be trying to snap a three-game losing streak heading into the Texas contest.
“We all know the importance of this last one. We don’t want to be in that bottom four (in the league) and go back to where we have been,” Manek said. “We definitely know what the stakes are for this one. We’re trying to stay in a good seed for the postseason. We’re trying to stay in a good seed for the Big 12 Tournament.
“We definitely know what’s ahead of us. I don’t think any guys are too brought down or pissed off or mad at one another. I think we all know we have to take care of business. It’s something we have to do. We put ourselves in this spot. We have to get out of it.”