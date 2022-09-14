Bolstered by faith and family, Reggie Grimes heads to Nebraska playing the best football of his OU career

NORMAN — Let's talk about Reggie Grimes’ sack celebration.

You’ve seen it, right? That dance Oklahoma’s junior defensive end has found ample occasion to flash in the early weeks of the 2022 season? With four total sacks through two games, already a career-high, Grimes’ blazing start has him third in the nation entering Week 3.

And after each one — 2.5 sacks against UTEP in Week 1, 1½ against Kent State last weekend — Grimes has pulled out the distinct, increasingly familiar celebration.

Once back on his feet, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound Grimes will thrust his right hand into the air and thrash it back down. Once. Twice. Then finally a third time.

It’s as if he’s playing the part of train conductor, yanking the string of an air horn, only if instead of a hog head hat, the conductor wore a crimson helmet. Grimes' grandfather, a preacher at Fowlkes Street Church of Christ in Franklin, Tennessee, calls it his grandson’s “church dance.”

The celebration's origin story lies more than 1,200 miles away in an elementary school classroom in South Florida. And it’s one part in the formula that has Grimes playing the best football of his OU career in the first month of the season.

“He's living what we always talked about,” said mother Mikaela Perry-Grimes. “It’s all coming to fruition in front of our eyes.”

Grimes, the third-year pass rusher, is the Sooners' newest weapon on the edge.

With a team-high five tackles for loss to go with his growing sack total, he's leading the defense that leads the country in TFL and sits eight nationally in points allowed. These are early days, but Grimes' current pace has him on track to smash the Sooners' single-season sack record of 14 shared by Cedric Jones and Martin Chase.

In the backdrop of his early success are both sides of the Grimes family tree. Barbara Grimes, Reggie's grandmother, put off cancer treatment to catch his Week 1 showing. This weekend, Grimes and the Sooners play at Nebraska, where the last generation on his mother's side ran track and tallied Big 8 titles.

And, with help from the faith he was raised in in a suburb outside of Nashville, Tennessee, Grimes is feeling more comfortable and confident than at any point in his OU career. Through two games, he's got the results to show for it, too.

"It's really just a matter of being who you are — your confidence," Grimes said this week. "And obviously, if you're more confident you can play faster, so I think that's what that's allowed me to do.”

Perry-Grimes, Reggie's mother, grew up in the Cornhusker State because once upon a time the Cornhusker State was seeking teachers and administrators of color. So after graduating from Southern University, Perry-Grimes explains, her parents moved to Omaha.

Omaha is where Perry-Grimes and her siblings grew up on Nebraska football and emerged as state champion track stars. Grimes' recalled this week that his last visit to Nebraska came in 2017, when his mother was inducted into the Omaha Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame.

Before she arrived to the campus in Lincoln, Perry-Grimes' older brother was the first to venture the 60 miles to the University of Nebraska, where he became a team captain and a conference champion runner. Perry-Grimes followed in her brother's footsteps — she claimed her own Big 8 track and field championship with the Cornhuskers — and also upped the ante as the school's first black cheerleader in the same years Tommie Frazier played quarterback on the same field Grimes will play on in Week 3.

When Perry-Grimes transferred to Alabama, where she met the future NFL tackle she would later marry, she still couldn't drop the Cornhuskers. While the Crimson Tide played inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, she sat in her apartment next to the stadium and watched Nebraska.

“Tom Osborne was it," she said. "I didn’t know any other football coach. Even when I got to Alabama, I had no clue who Bear Bryant was. The only person I ever knew was Tom Osborne.”

While little of the Perry family remains in Nebraska — Perry-Grimes says there will be plenty of friends on hand for Saturday's game — the ties never faded. Initially, after her son arrived to OU, Perry-Grimes still only muttered "Boomer, Sooner" under her breath.

But Grimes, who said he got a call from then Nebraska coach Scott Frost during his recruitment, never felt any pressure.

“We told our kids that they can write their own story," Perry-Grimes said.

So, at the end of methodical recruitment, which included interest from then-Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, Grimes settled on OU, the place that felt most like home.

Nonetheless, his first two seasons in Norman weren't always comfortable. In 2020, he stepped into an environment dimmed by COVID-19 restrictions and appeared in eight games inside mostly empty stadiums. The situation improved in 2021, when Grimes made five starts, but he still never quite settled in under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.

"You knew that he could play and you knew that the talent was there," Perry-Grimes said. "But the way they were doing the different rotations, he and others could never really get in a rhythm."

The last nine months, under Venables and his coaching staff, have been different. Once tight with former position Jamar Cain, Grimes has developed a close relationship with new defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis. Alongside sophomore Ethan Downs, he has become a veteran leader up front. And Grimes has bought in fully to the program's new culture.

“As a team, we're a lot closer," he said. "We are a really, really tight knit group. And I don't think we've had that in the past few years ... it's really just a matter of just knowing who I'm with."

The connection with Downs, in particular, extends beyond the field. In addition to serving on the Sooners' leadership council, both Grimes and Downs serve on the leadership council of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. When Downs got engaged over the summer, Grimes was involved in the planning.

“We’re two guys who are learning to be leaders," Downs said. "We complement each other really well and we hold each other accountable. We're always picking each other up.”

Remember that origin story? The one about Grimes' sack celebration? It's starts with the bond between Grimes and Downs built on football and faith.

This summer, the two OU pass rushers were among 30 athletes who made a mission trip to an elementary school outside of Miami, Florida. There, they painted walls, decorated, and in Grimes' words, "redid the school."

It's also where Grimes picked up his new signature move

"There was this thing their principal would do whenever they wanted to get their attention or to galvanize the group," he said. "She would go 'Chugga, chugga, choo choo.' And what she said was, whenever one of me or Ethan make a play, whoever makes the first play this fall, do that. And that was me. That was me two weeks ago."

For now, as he runs riot on opposing backfields, Grimes plans to stick with it.

“It’s one of those things where it’s a really special, important thing," he said.