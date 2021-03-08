Bob Stoops will replace Urban Meyer as Fox Sports pregame show analyst

Bob Stoops will be seen at some of college football’s biggest sites next season.

The former Oklahoma coach will replace Urban Meyer as an analyst on the BIG NOON KICKOFF, which is FOX Sports’ college football pregame show, the network announced on Monday.

The two-hour show begins at 9 a.m. Saturdays heading into FOX’s biggest matchup of the weekend.

“I’m looking forward to joining such an incredibly talented team on FOX Sports’ BIG NOON KICKOFF,” Stoops said in a news release. “Over the past two seasons, FOX has assembled an insightful, engaging and entertaining pregame show that has become destination viewing for today’s college football fan and I’m excited to be part of it beginning this fall.”

Stoops will join analysts Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart and Brady Quinn, as well as host Rob Stone, on the broadcast. The show originates from the network’s Los Angeles studios as well as locations of big games.