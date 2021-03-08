Bob Stoops will replace Urban Meyer as Fox Sports pregame show analyst

Bob Stoops will be seen at some of college football’s biggest sites next season.
The former Oklahoma coach will replace Urban Meyer as an analyst on the BIG NOON KICKOFF, which is FOX Sports’ college football pregame show, the network announced on Monday.
The two-hour show begins at 9 a.m. Saturdays heading into FOX’s biggest matchup of the weekend.
“I’m looking forward to joining such an incredibly talented team on FOX Sports’ BIG NOON KICKOFF,” Stoops said in a news release. “Over the past two seasons, FOX has assembled an insightful, engaging and entertaining pregame show that has become destination viewing for today’s college football fan and I’m excited to be part of it beginning this fall.”
Stoops will join analysts Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart and Brady Quinn, as well as host Rob Stone, on the broadcast. The show originates from the network’s Los Angeles studios as well as locations of big games.
“Coach Stoops’ Hall-of-Fame resume speaks for itself, and that success, along with his passion for college football, makes him the perfect fit for BIG NOON KICKOFF,” said Brad Zager, Executive Vice President, Head of Production & Operations, for FOX Sports. “His impact on the sport is still felt in Oklahoma’s continued success and the multiple former assistants who are now head coaches all over the country. We are excited to add someone who mentored multiple top draft picks and Heisman winners, coached in multiple championship games and has gone head-to-head against some of today’s greatest active coaches.”
The New York Post was the first to report the news. It reported that Meyer spoke to Stoops about what the job entailed.
Meyer, who was named the Jacksonville Jaguars coach in January, spent two years as an analyst.
Stoops coached the Dallas Renegades in the XFL before a league shutdown due to the pandemic.