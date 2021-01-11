Bob Stoops will be among College Football Hall of Fame’s 2021 inductees

Bob Stoops, the legendary coach who anchored Oklahoma’s resurgence to elite status, said he was humbled to be chosen for the College Football Hall of Fame.

“As much as anything, I’m incredibly honored,” Stoops said during an ESPN interview on Monday. “No one cares more for our profession. Being the son of a high school football coach, I so appreciate and have respect for our profession.

“I just felt honored and humbled to have been elected into the Hall of Fame.”

Stoops will be inducted during the 63rd National Football Foundation Annual Awards dinner on Dec. 7. He was on a national ballot that included 78 players and seven coaches.

Stoops is the Oklahoma’s winningest football coach after leading the Sooners to 190 wins in 18 seasons. OU also won the 2000 national championship. Stoops retired following the 2017 season.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to have traveled this road. All the stops along the way were such positives for me and led to the extraordinary opportunity at Oklahoma. The coaches I worked under were the best of the best: Hayden Fry at Iowa, Dick Crum at Kent State, Bill Snyder at K-State and Steve Spurrier at Florida. I feel amazingly blessed that I was around so many remarkable coaches and people,” Stoops said in a statement.