 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bob Stoops will be among College Football Hall of Fame’s 2021 inductees
breaking

Bob Stoops will be among College Football Hall of Fame’s 2021 inductees

{{featured_button_text}}

Bob Stoops, the legendary coach who anchored Oklahoma’s resurgence to elite status, said he was humbled to be chosen for the College Football Hall of Fame.

“As much as anything, I’m incredibly honored,” Stoops said during an ESPN interview on Monday. “No one cares more for our profession. Being the son of a high school football coach, I so appreciate and have respect for our profession.

“I just felt honored and humbled to have been elected into the Hall of Fame.”

Stoops will be inducted during the 63rd National Football Foundation Annual Awards dinner on Dec. 7. He was on a national ballot that included 78 players and seven coaches.

Stoops is the Oklahoma’s winningest football coach after leading the Sooners to 190 wins in 18 seasons. OU also won the 2000 national championship. Stoops retired following the 2017 season.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to have traveled this road. All the stops along the way were such positives for me and led to the extraordinary opportunity at Oklahoma. The coaches I worked under were the best of the best: Hayden Fry at Iowa, Dick Crum at Kent State, Bill Snyder at K-State and Steve Spurrier at Florida. I feel amazingly blessed that I was around so many remarkable coaches and people,” Stoops said in a statement.

"In the end, I am so honored to join the College Football Hall of Fame and feel a great sense of humility."

Stoops is the sixth OU football coach to be enshrined in the Hall, joining Bennie Owen (1905-26), Biff Jones (1935-36), Bud Wilkinson (1947-63), Jim Tatum (1946) and Barry Switzer (1973-88).

Coaches become eligible three full seasons after their retirement. They also much have at least 10 years of head coaching experience with a minimum .600 winning percentage and a minimum 100 games coached.

Voting came from the National Football Foundation, which emailed ballots to more than 12,000 members.

Stoops is a first-ballot inductee after going 190-48 for a .798 winning percentage. Oklahoma also advanced to the postseason each season and Stoops is the only coach to win all four major bowl games – Rose, Sugar, Orange and Cotton.

There are 22 Oklahoma players represented in the Hall. Most recently, the late Rickey Dixon was inducted in 2019. ​

Throwback Tulsa: A look back at Bob Stoops' career

December 2020: Lincoln Riley talks Bob Stoops' returns to OU practice field this week as assistant coach

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News