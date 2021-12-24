Bob Stoops was perfect bridge linking Lincoln Riley's abrupt departure, Brent Venables' hiring

“Honestly I never really got super close to Coach Stoops. But just since I’ve been here, always seeing him in the facilities, always seeing him around the team, always hearing stories about him from when he was head ball coach, there’s so many things,” White said. “This place sort of doesn’t let him go. He doesn’t let go of this place either. Having the opportunity to play for a coach like him, I’m really excited, to be honest with you.

“I’ve watched him from afar, just watched the way this place has really loved on him. I think I’m starting to understand why so many people are really big on him. Obviously really excited to be able to play for him.”

Stoops has command of this football team, Reggie Grimes said.

“That guy is a legend. He has a statue out front. I personally was never coached by him. But we have Isaac (Stoops) here. We have Drake (Stoops) here. You see him on TV. You see him on 'Big Noon Kickoff',” Grimes said. “To have him as a head coach, you hear about the legend of Bob Stoops. As far as that’s concerned, he’s a great guy.