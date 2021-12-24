Bob Stoops was perfect bridge linking Lincoln Riley's abrupt departure, Brent Venables' hiring

Bob Stoops wasted little time meeting with team leaders after Lincoln Riley announced his abrupt departure.
Oklahoma was hurting and in need of direction. What better way than to draw upon a Hall of Fame football coach whose love for the university is unparalleled?
Stoops met with the seniors and then the freshmen. His message was that he understood what the team was thinking. He also wanted them to understand there was strength in the program and to be patient while the school discovered its next coach.
“Just trying to get everyone not to overreact and settle in here and realize the strength of OU is bigger than any one guy and just to reiterate that,” Stoops said. “And sure enough, a week later, we have Brent Venables, who couldn't be a better fit.
“They just needed to hear from somebody … I don't know how much they trust me. I don't know if I'm around enough for that to happen, but they sure know I care about this place and care about them.”
Oklahoma’s DaShaun White doesn’t have much of a player-coach relationship with Stoops, who will be his team’s interim coach in Wednesday’s Alamo Bowl game against Oregon.
But the senior linebacker knows all about the legendary Sooners coach who just entered the College Football Hall of Fame.
“Honestly I never really got super close to Coach Stoops. But just since I’ve been here, always seeing him in the facilities, always seeing him around the team, always hearing stories about him from when he was head ball coach, there’s so many things,” White said. “This place sort of doesn’t let him go. He doesn’t let go of this place either. Having the opportunity to play for a coach like him, I’m really excited, to be honest with you.
“I’ve watched him from afar, just watched the way this place has really loved on him. I think I’m starting to understand why so many people are really big on him. Obviously really excited to be able to play for him.”
Stoops has command of this football team, Reggie Grimes said.
“That guy is a legend. He has a statue out front. I personally was never coached by him. But we have Isaac (Stoops) here. We have Drake (Stoops) here. You see him on TV. You see him on 'Big Noon Kickoff',” Grimes said. “To have him as a head coach, you hear about the legend of Bob Stoops. As far as that’s concerned, he’s a great guy.
“He’s another guy who I would run through a wall for. Whatever was asked of me from him, I would be more than happy to accept and do it because everything that’s been said about him is true. He is who he says he is.”
Stoops has won 190 games during his head coaching career.
This team would love to give him his 191st triumph.
“The things he’s done, him being inducted into the Hall of Fame, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity and it is pretty cool,” Marvin Mims said. “He wants us to win this game; he’s expressed that many different ways. He’s out there with us every day. I’m grateful for it.
“He’s definitely getting stuff out of different people the way that other people can’t do. That’s a very unique thing. It’s cool to have him out there, it really is, especially knowing the things he’s done in the past.”