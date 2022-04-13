Bob Stoops named head coach in relaunched XFL

From Staff Reports
Bob Stoops is again joining the XFL, the league announced Wednesday morning.
The former Oklahoma Sooners head coach joins
Reggie Barlow, Anthony Becht, Terrell Buckley, Jim Haslett, Wade Phillips, Bob Stoops, Hines Ward and Rod Woodson as XFL head coaches.
“We’ve brought together a respected group of coaches with elite football experiences, proven track records of success and a passion for the game," XFL President Russ Brandon said in a news release announcing the head-coaching hires.
The XFL will kick off in February 2023.
Since January, the XFL has been attending college pro days, NFL Combine and actively recruiting players for the 2023 season, the release said.
In 2020, Stoops served as head coach of the XFL's Dallas Renegades, however, the league suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stoops, 61, spent 18 seasons at OU where he won one national title and is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Last December, Stoops coached the Sooners on an interim basis following the departure of Lincoln Riley. Stoops guided the Sooners to a 47-32 win over Oregon in the Alamo Bowl.
Photos: OU, Bob Stoops top Oregon in Alamo Bowl
Oklahoma's Justin Broiles is tackled by Oregon's Alex Forsyth after he intercepted a pass during their football game in the Alamo Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Members of the Pride of Oklahoma cheer before their football game against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Drum major Rose Muldoon leads the Pride of Oklahoma marching band onto the field before the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio on Wednesday. Oklahoma defeated Oregon 47-32 in Bob Stoops’ return to the sideline. Visit
OUSportsExtra.com for our full coverage.
Oklahoma's Kennedy Brooks runs for a touchdown against Oregon during their football game in the Alamo Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
OU Sooners fan Adrienne Fahey of Edmond cheers before Oklahoma's football game against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio on Wednesday.
Oklahoma players gather before their football game against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma fan Adrienne Fahey of Edmond cheers before their football game against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma players gather before their football game against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma's new head coach Brent Venables watches their football game against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl v in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma plays Oregon during their football game in the Alamo Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma plays Oregon during their football game in the Alamo Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma's strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt and new head coach Brent Venables watch their football game against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma's interim coach Bob Stoops congratulates D.J. Graham during their football game with Oregon in the Alamo Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables watches their football game against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma interim head coch Bob Stoops waves to fans as he walks off the field after defeating Oregon in their football game in the Alamo Bowl Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma's DaShaun White and Justin Broiles tackle Oregon's Byron Cardwell during their football game in the Alamo Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma's Ethan Downs pursues against Oregon's Anthony Brown during their football game in the Alamo Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma's Kennedy Brooks scores a touchdown under pressure from Oregon's Verone McKinley III during their football game in the Alamo Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma interim coach Bob Stoops celebrates with Marvin Mims during their football game against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma interim head coach Bob Stoops celebrates with the team including his son Drake Stoops during their football game against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma's Marvin Mims and Mario Williams celebrate Mims' touchdown against Oregon in their football game in the Alamo Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma's Eric Gray is tackled by against Oregon's Jordan Happle during their football game in the Alamo Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma's new head coach Brent Venables watches during their football game against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma's Kennedy Brooks runs the ball under pressure from Oregon's DJ Johnson during their football game in the Alamo Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma's Marvin Mims runs the ball under pressure from against Oregon's Sua’ava Poti during their football game in the Alamo Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma's new head coach Brent Venables and strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt watch their football game against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma's new head coach Brent Venables watches their football game against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma's MarcusStripling celebrates a sack against Oregon during their football game in the Alamo Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma's MarcusStripling and Jordan Kelley sack Oregon's Anthony Brown Jr. during their football game in the Alamo Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma's Eric Gray runs the ball under pressure from Oregon's Jeffrey Bassa during their football game in the Alamo Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma's Drake Stoops fumbles the ball under pressure from Oregon's Jordan Happle during their football game in the Alamo Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma's Kennedy Brook runs the ball udner pressure from Oregon's Jordan Happle during their football game in the Alamo Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma's D.J. Graham tackles against Oregon's Kris Hutson during their football game in the Alamo Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma's Caleb Williams runs the ball against Oregon during their football game in the Alamo Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma's Caleb Williams points for a blocker while scrambling against Oregon during their football game in the Alamo Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma's Marcus Major runs the ball against Oregon during their football game in the Alamo Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Members of the Sapulpa marching band perform at halftime of the Alamo Bowl Wednesday Dec. 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma's Pat Fields tackles Oregon's Terrance Ferguson during their football game in the Alamo Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma's Jalil Farooq runs the against Oregon during their football game in the Alamo Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops celebrates with the team during their football game against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops celebrates in the closing minutes of their football game against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops lifts the Alamo Bowl trophy after their football game against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops reacts as he lifts the Alamo Bowl trophy after their football game against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma interim head coch Bob Stoops hands off his visor to new coach Brent Venables after their win against Oregon in their football game in the Alamo Bowl Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma interim head coch Bob Stoops hands off his visor to new coach Brent Venables after their win against Oregon in their football game in the Alamo Bowl Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma interim head coach Bob Stoops celebrates with new coach Brent Venables after their victory over Oregon in the Alamo Bowl Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma celebrates their win over Oregon in their football game in the Alamo Bowl Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma celebrates their win over Oregon in their football game in the Alamo Bowl Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma poses for a team picture after their win over Oregon in their football game in the Alamo Bowl Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma's Caleb Williams acknowledges fans as he walks off the field after defeating Oregon in their football game in the Alamo Bowl Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
Oklahoma interim head coach Bob Stoops(left) talks with athletic director Joe Castiglione after defeating Oregon in their football game in the Alamo Bowl Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 in San Antonio, Tex.
