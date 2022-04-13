Bob Stoops named head coach in relaunched XFL

Bob Stoops is again joining the XFL, the league announced Wednesday morning.

The former Oklahoma Sooners head coach joins Reggie Barlow, Anthony Becht, Terrell Buckley, Jim Haslett, Wade Phillips, Bob Stoops, Hines Ward and Rod Woodson as XFL head coaches.

“We’ve brought together a respected group of coaches with elite football experiences, proven track records of success and a passion for the game," XFL President Russ Brandon said in a news release announcing the head-coaching hires.

The XFL will kick off in February 2023.

Since January, the XFL has been attending college pro days, NFL Combine and actively recruiting players for the 2023 season, the release said.

In 2020, Stoops served as head coach of the XFL's Dallas Renegades, however, the league suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stoops, 61, spent 18 seasons at OU where he won one national title and is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Last December, Stoops coached the Sooners on an interim basis following the departure of Lincoln Riley. Stoops guided the Sooners to a 47-32 win over Oregon in the Alamo Bowl.