Bob Stoops' month-long job as interim coach could benefit Sooners for years to come

Bob Stoops created many memories during his one-game return as Oklahoma’s football coach in the Alamo Bowl victory.
From the moment he walked onto the field during pregame warmups drawing chants of “Stoooooopppps” from the OU faithful to his final stroll to the locker room in a Gatorade-drenched shirt, Sooner Nation owes the legendary coach a huge thank you.
What was Stoops’ signature moment?
Was it keeping the program glued together during the coaching transition? Was it celebrating with Drake Stoops following his son’s touchdown reception? What about handing his visor over to incoming coach Brent Venables during the postgame celebration?
The correct answer would be all of the above. He arguably did just as much for OU during his one month as interim coach as his 1999-2016 span as the program’s head coach.
Stoops’ time as Oklahoma’s coach will be remembered forever. He revitalized the program after the dark 1990s run that included three different coaches and 46 losses prior to his arrival. By comparison, Stoops had 48 losses during his 18 seasons in Norman.
His style was much different this time. It was easily noticed by his players, fans and the media.
Kennedy Brooks was in the Sooners’ 2017 recruiting class, which was the final one signed by Stoops before his retirement.
After being named the Alamo Bowl’s offensive player of the game, Brooks said playing for Stoops was a dream and one of the best things that has happened in his life. He looked sincerely at Stoops and thanked him.
Stoops’ joke during his response drew laughter in the press conference: “Appreciate it, buddy. I’m back to the golf course tomorrow.”
The coach’s levity after a bowl victory simply punctuated how loose he has been during what could have been a tumultuous time for the program. Stoops’ attitude was infectious with the team.
For the early days in San Antonio, there was a 1 a.m. curfew set. Quiet groans emerged from a team meeting. Then Jeremiah Hall, a team captain, stood and spoke.
Could the team get a 2 a.m. curfew?
Stoops, in his early coaching years, wouldn’t have had a player brave enough to make that suggestion.
OU assistant Brian Odom, also a former Stoops player, smiled and said there was no negotiating during his playing days.
But Stoops negotiated with his team, saying he would split the middle and go at 1:30.
Fans on social media exploded when Justin Broiles slipped on a cowboy hat following a first-quarter interception. It was a prop never seen during the Lincoln Riley days.
What’s the deal?
“The cowboy hat was a gift to me from the Alamo Bowl and we decided to use it as our big-play kind of rally chain, turnover chain or big-play chain,” Stoops explained. “So we had a big-play cowboy hat.”
Quarterback Caleb Williams proudly wore the hat during the postgame interview session.
Earlier in the week, a media member jokingly asked him if he would mind being doused in Rock N Roll Tequila, a brand that he co-owns.
It’s a question that the former Stoops wouldn’t embrace. But he laughed wholeheartedly and asked what would OU’s administration do, fire him?
The game itself was a walk down memory lane. From watching him shake hands with every single player during pregame stretch to his patented hands-on-knees study of each snap on the sideline while wearing his signature visor, it seemed like two decades earlier.
After Stoops arrived in Norman, his twin sons Drake and Isaac were born. Both were on the OU sideline against Oregon. Drake was playing in the game and Isaac was a volunteer analyst.
Drake Stoops caught the game’s first touchdown, a 6-yard pass from Williams.
Bob Stoops described the play.
“We saw the defense they were in and they were going to come after Caleb,” the coach said. “Coach (Cale) Gundy said on the headphones ‘Drake’s gotta run a great route and win.’ As soon as they snapped the ball, Caleb looked that way, threw a great ball, Drake ran a great route and it was a touchdown. So I was tipped off to check Drake out on the snap, see if he runs a great route.
Said Drake Stoops: “It’s definitely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and getting to play one game under my dad, just one game out of my whole career, is definitely something I’ll remember forever and I’m sure he’ll cherish it as well.”
During the postgame celebration, Venables was introduced to the crowd. Stoops took off his visor and put it on Venables’ head to signal the changing of the guard.
“This game I really believe segues right into next year, that we aren't going to miss a beat. This program is going to continue to move forward in a positive way and will not be going anywhere,” Stoops said. “We're going to be a year-in and year-out top-5, top-10 team and we'll be competing for national championships for years to come with Coach Venables.”