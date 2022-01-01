Bob Stoops' month-long job as interim coach could benefit Sooners for years to come

Drake Stoops caught the game’s first touchdown, a 6-yard pass from Williams.

Bob Stoops described the play.

“We saw the defense they were in and they were going to come after Caleb,” the coach said. “Coach (Cale) Gundy said on the headphones ‘Drake’s gotta run a great route and win.’ As soon as they snapped the ball, Caleb looked that way, threw a great ball, Drake ran a great route and it was a touchdown. So I was tipped off to check Drake out on the snap, see if he runs a great route.

Said Drake Stoops: “It’s definitely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and getting to play one game under my dad, just one game out of my whole career, is definitely something I’ll remember forever and I’m sure he’ll cherish it as well.”

During the postgame celebration, Venables was introduced to the crowd. Stoops took off his visor and put it on Venables’ head to signal the changing of the guard.