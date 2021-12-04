Bob Stoops has been stabilizing force in time of rough waters

Bob Stoops asked Oklahoma’s current players to remain a family following Lincoln Riley’s abrupt departure as head coach.
At 4 p.m. Monday, he concluded a Norman news conference where OU’s administration plotted their plan. By 6:30, he was in Broken Arrow visiting 2022 commit Robert Spears-Jennings.
Recruiting never stops, and the legendary coach knows that.
“I think (recruiting’s) great,” Stoops said before finishing with a joke, “my wife’s glad I’m out of the house.”
Sunday marks the one-week mark since Riley announced he’d accepted the USC head coach position. Sooner Nation continues to be on pins-and-needles as it awaits the introduction of the program’s next leader.
It’s not only been Stoops, OU's interim head coach, trying to keep things together. He’s leaned on a coaching staff that’s spent the week recruiting across the country while also keeping things together on campus.
There always was going to be departures. But the number could have been much higher than it is right now.
Six players have announced they’ve entered the transfer portal. All are offensive players: Spencer Rattler, Austin Stogner, Jadon Haselwood, Theo Wease, Brey Walker and Marcellus Crutchfield.
“There's a variety of emotional responses that come with it. And people want to be able to step back, exhale, consider whatever options might come their way,” Stoops said. “That being said, entering the transfer portal does not necessarily mean they exit through the portal. Very easily (they) could just explore, understand what they have. And then when they see who we hire, decide this is the best place for him.
“There were probably gonna be people entering the transfer portal, even if we weren't sitting here today. It's just the nature of it. But we have such a great thing going here at Oklahoma. We're going to do everything possible and give him every reason to stay.”
One interesting aspect of the assistant coaches — there are five remaining who have links to Oklahoma (Cale Gundy, Calvin Thibodeaux, Brian Odom, DeMarco Murray and Joe Jon Finley).
“Those assistant coaches, I stayed close with. I recruited all of them (but Gundy), they all played for me,” Stoops said. “They all cared so much about this university, so there was nothing to think about for me. I knew, I said if I can help with what’s best for the program, then I’m in. I’ll do the best I can. Those guys, they’re all loyal and care about the university in a big way.”
Stoops, who was in Indianapolis with the Fox TV crew previewing the Big Ten Championship game, logged many recruiting miles during the week.
What was his plan to say to recruits?
“It’s an easy sale. You sell the university. You sell the leadership that’s in front of you. You sell the history of success, not just in the last 23 years but decades of success,” Stoops said. “It’s going to continue to happen. We’ve got great leadership, great facilities, a great university to recruit to academically. All of it together, it’s still here.
“And this job, with all of the pluses of it, is going to attract a top, great coach. And (athletic director) Joe (Castiglione) will find the right, great coach. They’re out there. This is an attractive job. Give it time and I think everybody will be pleased with it.”