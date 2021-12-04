Bob Stoops has been stabilizing force in time of rough waters

“There's a variety of emotional responses that come with it. And people want to be able to step back, exhale, consider whatever options might come their way,” Stoops said. “That being said, entering the transfer portal does not necessarily mean they exit through the portal. Very easily (they) could just explore, understand what they have. And then when they see who we hire, decide this is the best place for him.

“There were probably gonna be people entering the transfer portal, even if we weren't sitting here today. It's just the nature of it. But we have such a great thing going here at Oklahoma. We're going to do everything possible and give him every reason to stay.”

One interesting aspect of the assistant coaches — there are five remaining who have links to Oklahoma (Cale Gundy, Calvin Thibodeaux, Brian Odom, DeMarco Murray and Joe Jon Finley).

“Those assistant coaches, I stayed close with. I recruited all of them (but Gundy), they all played for me,” Stoops said. “They all cared so much about this university, so there was nothing to think about for me. I knew, I said if I can help with what’s best for the program, then I’m in. I’ll do the best I can. Those guys, they’re all loyal and care about the university in a big way.”